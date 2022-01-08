  • Facebook
    Did Will Smith ‘fart’ during his workout session? The video will leave you in splits; watch

    Actor Will Smith has shared a hilarious video on his social media where he farts while working out. We bet you can’t stop laughing after watching it.

    Hollywood
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Image: Will Smith/Instagram

    It was a regular day for Will Smith when he was working out in the gym. But, things changed into a laughter riot when he accidentally farted while working out, and it happened with the American football team Miami Dolphins were working out with the actor. What’s funnier? Well, Will’s little act got caught on camera.

    Will Smith took to his social media to share a hilarious video where he accidentally farts during his workout session. Not just that, but the players of Miami Dolphins and several trainers also became witnesses to Will’s farting episode.

    The video, ever since posted on Will Smith’s Instagram handle, has been liked over nine lakh times, at the time of filing the report, and is garnering more and more likes for the obvious reason.

    ALSO READ: Will Smith’s mom caught him having SEX; here is what happened next

    In the video, Will Smith is seen stretching his body on a roller while he is on his knees when he accidentally releases a rather loud fart that grabs everyone’s instant attention. It gets funnier when Will Smith innocently says that he is sorry for farting.

    Will Smith blamed his morning cup of coffee for the act in the video. In the video, he says that his training with the Miami Dolphins was going great till the time the morning coffee forced him to fart in front of everyone during his intense workout. Further, in his action, Will Smit wrote, “They said to relax all the muscles”, adding more humour to the already hilarious video.

    ALSO READ: Will Smith to Serena Williams: 7 celebrities who made successful investments in tech startups

    Many of Will Smith’s followers took to the comment section leaving some hysterical comments. One of the users wrote about how it is normal to fart during the workout but is “extra funny” because it happened with Will Smith.

    Michael Bay, director of ‘Transformers’ also left a comment on Will Smith’s post saying how he keeps things real – instead of cutting it out from the video, he rather posted it. Bay added how he loves Will Smith for keeping it real.

    Check out the post here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
