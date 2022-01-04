  • Facebook
    'Bachelor In Paradise’ star Demi Burnett, talks about her mental health struggle; read details

    Demi Burnett, whose claim to fame is ‘Bachelor in Paradis’ has opened up about her mental health. Read her post here.

    Hollywood Bachelor In Paradise star Demi Burnett talks about her mental health struggle read detail
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 8:29 AM IST
    When you talk about the popular shows ‘The Bachelor’, ‘The Bachelorette’ or ‘Bachelor In Paradise’, you tend to remember the glamourous faces of men and women that appear on the shoe. While gorgeous women are dressed in beautiful flowy gowns, the handsome men step out in their stylish tuxedoes. They together enjoy delicious cocktails and wine in a luxurious set-up while battling each other out at the chance of finding their true love. 

    It is slightly hard for the viewers to believe that these men and women who ooze out confidence in front of the camera, would flicker even once when the camera stops rolling. However, one such participant of the ‘Bachelor Nation’ has opened up on her mental struggles, reminding everyone once again that everything you see is not gold; Bachelor Nation is a lot more beyond the glitz and glamour it shows.

    Demi Burnett, one of the participants at the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’, made history with her entry into the show. She was the first member to enter the show in a same-sex relationship, reportedly. The 26-year-old, reality television star, was seen with Colton Underwood in the 26th season of ‘The Bachelor’. She openly came out as a bisexual, founding her love in fellow member Kristian Haggerty. Of course, the two later had split.

    ALSO READ: Spider Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland’s movie crosses Rs 200 cr; becomes 3rd highest grosser at Indian BO

    The star, Demi Burnett, is now reportedly single. If reports are to be believed further, her relationship status remains single at present. And it was recently when she spoke about her mental health with her fans and followers.

    Demi Burnett, on Sunday, January 02, took to her Instagram handle to talk about her mental health. The television star shot up a long post speaking about the ‘multiple breakdowns’ she has had in the post, and how she now leads a sober lifestyle.

    ALSO READ: 'The Batman' to Doctor Strange', 'Thor: Love and Thunder'; 13 films you should watch out for this year

    In the post, Demi Burnett said how she feels embarrassed about having a ‘livid ego’, multiple emotional breakdowns, and is considering meeting a psychiatrist. She also added that she has not had a sip of alcohol in the last five months and is looking to improve herself by the next year, adding “no more camouflage” to her post in the end.
     
    The post saw support pouring in from tons of messages from her fans and friends for Demi Burnett. Even though the young TV star may not appear on the screen anytime soon, it feels good to know that she is working on herself and will come out shining.

    Check out her post:

