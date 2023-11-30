Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Here's why Fawad Khan refused to kiss Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor in films

    In 2017, Alia Bhatt revealed that a kissing moment between her and Fawad was written into the script of 'Kapoor & Sons' but Fawad refused to participate.

    Actor Fawad Khan celebrates his 42nd birthday and on this special occasion let us discuss the actor, who gained popularity with his brief but memorable roles in Bollywood films such as 'Khoobsurat', 'Kapoor & Sons', and Ae 'Dil Hai Mushkil'. While he earned his name from these films, did you know he reportedly refused to kiss his co-stars on camera? Yes, this occurred twice: once while filming 'Khoobsurat' with Sonam Kapoor and again while filming 'Kapoor & Sons' with co-star Alia Bhatt.

    Why did Fawad refuse to kiss on-screen

    Fawad had previously stated that he did not do kissing scenes during 'Khoobsurat' and justified it by claiming that he didn't want to offend his fanbase. He believed that he must respect his fan's feelings as a lot of people in his audience would be offended if he suddenly lost his inhibitions. 

    Alia Bhatt on Fawad Khan not doing a kissing scene

    In 2017, Alia Bhatt revealed that a kissing moment between her and Fawad was written into the script of 'Kapoor & Sons' but Fawad refused to participate. She revealed that in the film, there was a kiss with Fawad and when they were filming the scene, they decided to cheat-kiss. Even so, Fawad flinched whenever Alia approached his face, she had to keep assuring him that she wouldn't jeopardize his chastity. 

    On the professional front

    Before becoming an actor, Fawad was part of the alt-rock band Entity Paradigm. He made his acting debut in 2007 with the critically praised Pakistani film 'Khuda Kay Liye', before going on to star in TV dramas such as 'Dastaan', 'Humsafar', and 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai'. 

    In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in 'Khoobsurat', co-starring with Sonam Kapoor. Before the ban was imposed in 2016 by the Indian government that Pakistani actors would not be part of Indian films, he only appeared in Karan Johar's 2016 film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

