    Here's what Samantha Ruth Prabhu said when Karan Johar asked about her marriage; Akshay Kumar shocked

    The 3rd episode of Koffee with Karan will include Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar as guests. Watch a teaser for the episode here.

    Here's what Samantha Ruth Prabhu said when Karan Johar asked about her marriage; Akshay Kumar shocked RBA
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 1:23 PM IST

    Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will appear on the third episode of Koffee with Karan. The well-liked (but contentious) talk show had its 14th season debut earlier this month, and guests like Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have already appeared.

    As two of the greatest personalities in entertainment—Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu—set to sizzle on the Koffee With Karan sofa, the temperature on Disney+ Hotstar keeps rising. The preview for the show suggests a vivacious potboiler of glitz, secrets, and sharp one-liners delivered by the two famous guests. 

    In the third Hotstar Specials episode, Akshay Kumar enters the scene while holding Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is making her television debut. He makes his third appearance on the programme and continues to do what he does best: establish authority.

    As Karan Johar recalls the contentious Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap, he franky asks Akki, "What would you do if Chris Rock made a joke about Tina?" The veteran of the programme pragmatically responds, "I would pay for his burial," adding that nobody should mess with Mrs. Khiladi.

    The presenter skillfully eliminated Samantha Ruth Prabhu's preference for the top dancer in the business by posing the question, "If you had to throw your best friend's bachelor party, which two Bollywood hunks would you hire to dance?" The main woman immediately responded, "Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh," to this. With the episode's brand-new combination, Karan Johar has already made it clear that audiences can anticipate "another riot" of joy and laughter.

    Koffee with Karan Specials on Hotstar With new activities including Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and the all-time favourite rapid fire, Season 7 of Disney+ Hotstar brings fans even closer to their favourite performers.

    Stream Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan Season 7 (before they turn into headlines) every Thursday, 7 PM, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar
     

