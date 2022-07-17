Exclusive: Shamshera star Vaani Kapoor talks about her encounter with Yash Chopra and more

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, who will next be seen in Shamshera, talked about Ranbir Kapoor and her journey with Yash Raj Films.

With her most recent film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani Kapoor's popularity has been rising quite quickly. Following the success of her last film, the 33-year-old actress will next be seen in the much-awaited Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Vaani, who has appeared in only seven films, has already collaborated with many of the biggest names in the industry. Among the films on her resume are Befikre, with Ranveer Singh, War, with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Besides, Shamshera, Vaani did four movies with Yash Raj Films, so when Asianet News asked her about her journey with a big banner like YRF, she said, "They make quality products; I have grown up watching Yash Raj Films. When I aspire to be an actor, it was my inspiration to be a Yash Raj star, or a Dharma actress or Bhansali star, and it felt surreal to now be associated with a big production house."

Vaani also shared her encounter with late filmmaker Yash Chopra. "Not many know this when Yash Chopra Ji was alive, and I went to the studio for an audition, and the team asked me to take a dress from the outfit room to get Indian wear from Anushka Sharma's film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi custom. He (Yash) saw me walking out of the room in Anushka's outfit for the audition and said, OMG! this is Yash Raj Film's, heroine. I was so happy. Yes, it is always a dream to be a Yash Raj Film's heroine."

Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera:

Vaani and Ranbir are the freshest pairings of this year. Their on-screen chemistry is highly acclaimed. It won't be incorrect to argue that they are this year's sexiest on-screen coupling. The actress talked about her chemistry with Ranbir in the film," Yes, I consider myself fortunate to collaborate with Ranbir."

Vaani also talked about Ranveer and Ranbir, "Both are quality products, both have their charm, different personality and their own Charisma. Both are extremely brilliant and talented." When we asked her to compare Ranbir and Ranveer as she now worked with both actors, she said, "I don't want to compare the two different talents; they both have their personalities, and both are amazing in their work."

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, Shamshera stars Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film will release in theatres on July 22.







