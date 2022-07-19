Priyanka Chopra’s mushy pics with hubby Nick Jonas from birthday are ‘aww’dorable

Priyanka Chopra’s 40th birthday celebrations were filled with love and romance. Nick Jonas shared a slew of pictures where the couple not only share a kiss on the beach but are also seen enjoying fireworks.

Global sensation, actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday on 40th birthday on July 18 in a very romantic manner. Priyanka’s husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas had planned a very special birthday for his lady as she entered the big forty! The pictures from Priyanka’s birthday celebrations, that Nick shared on his social media, have been going viral. The couple, once again, has taken the internet by storm while their fans continue to admire the two and the love that they share for one another.

Priyanka Chopra’s 40th birthday was one of the most special birthdays of her life. Wasn’t the actress only entering the big forties, but it was her daughter who had made her birthday so special. Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Priyank and Nick’s daughter that was born through surrogacy, entered the two’s lives, just a few months before mommy Priyanka turned 40. Their daughter is undoubtedly the best present that Priyanka received in the year she turned 40. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter on mom Madhu Chopra’s birthday

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas had organised a romantic, straight out of a fairy tale celebration for Priyanka Chopra’s 40th birthday. Nick made sure that he made Priyanka feel special in not one but multiple ways. From sharing an adorable birthday kiss on a beach to watching fireworks together under a dark sky, Nick’s birthday surprise for Priyanka was everything special and adorable. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy beach holiday; couple at Turks and Caicos Islands

In another picture, Priyanka Chopra is seen holding a small chocolate round board that reads: “Happy birthday Priyanka.. 80’s baby!” Priyanka smiled brightly as she held the chocolate board in her hand and posed for the picture while Nick Jonas was seen sitting right next to her in a white shirt and his typical glasses.

