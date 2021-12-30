  • Facebook
    Here's how Sarah Jessica Parker, aka Carrie, feels about allegations of sexual assault against Chris Noth

    Latest reports suggest that Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker is heartbroken amid allegations of sexual assault against co-star Chris Noth.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 8:17 AM IST
    Since the word was out about allegations of sexual assault against Hollywood actor Chris Noth, Sex and the City's fans have waited for Sarah Jessica Parker’s response on her 'Mr Big's upsetting news. According to Us Weekly, Sarah Jessica Parker, who played the role of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, was reportedly livid and heartbroken about the severe charges that would do to the show's cast and staff. 

    A person close to Sarah said that the claims and believes she has let everyone down. Sarah is also very protective of her character 'Carrie Bradshaw' and upset that she and everyone else at the popular show SATC has been put into this position. The source said, “It is not about the money, but instead her legacy in the show for many years. Carrie Bradshaw (SATC lead character) was all about helping women, and now, under her watch, women are saying that they have been hurt.” 

    Chris Noth played Carrie Bradshaw's love interest/husband in SATC named Mr. Big. He was last seen in HBO Max remake, And Just Like That, reprising his Sex and the City role. In the first episode, Mr. Big's shocking death due to a Heart Attack laid the groundwork for Carrie's whole plot in the limited series.

    Also Read: Chris Noth DROPPED from 'The Equalizer' after being accused of sexual assault

    According to reports, the initial allegation on Chris Noth, both accusers claim that the actor had intercourse with them, with the first alleged incident took place long back in 2004, and the second allegedly taking place in 2015, just three years after he married his wife, Tara Wilson, with whom he has two children. 

    Also Read: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis open up on sexual allegation against Chris Noth

    Noth has rejected all sexual assault charges, although he has admitted to having 'consensual encounters' with both of his victims.
     

