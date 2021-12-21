  • Facebook
    Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis open up on sexual allegation against Chris Noth

    Chris Noth's And Just Like That co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have opened up about the sexual assault allegation against actor Chris Noth. Here's what they said.
     

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 8:41 AM IST
    Chris Noth's And Just Like That co-actors that is Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have responded to the sexual assault allegation against actor Chris Noth. In the statement posted on social media that was attributed to Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis the stars said that they commend the women who have come ahead. 

    The statement of Sarah, Cynthia and Kristin read that they are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. They support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. They know it must be a very difficult thing to do, and they commend them for the same.   

    According to Hollywood reporter, two women had accused the actor of assault. According to them one of the alleged incidents had taken place in Los Angeles in 2004 and the other one in  New York in 2015. One of the victims alleged that the Sex and the City actor had raped her from behind back in 2004 when she 22. She had recalled the painful experience and had said that she had realized there was blood on her shirt. She got out of there. She went to her friend's apartment in the same West Hollywood apartment building. She had stitches. Two police officers came. She would not say who it was.   

    The actor has denied the allegation and had also called them categorically false. He had referred to the encounters as consensual and said in his statement that these stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line he did not cross.  

