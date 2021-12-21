Chris Noth DROPPED from 'The Equalizer' after being accused of sexual assault

The ‘Sex and the City’ actor has been accused by three women of sexual assault and rape. Chris Noth has denied all allegations levelled against him.

Troubles seem to be rising for actor Chris Noth as he has been dropped from ‘The Equalizer’ after three women pressed allegations of sexual assault against him, recently. In a joint statement, Universal Television and CBS have said that Chris Noth has immediately been removed from ‘The Equalizer’ and that he will no longer be filming any episode of the series.

The actor who gained recognition as ‘Mr Big’ from Sex and The City, will only appear in one more episode of the series that was already shot with him. Chris Noth will also remain in the episodes that have already been aired, however, the actor will no longer be a part of the series. This comes days after Chris was accused of sexually assaulting two ladies.

While the allegations were pressed against him, Chris Noth, has categorically denied them all, saying that he did not sexually abuse anyone. The 67-year-old actor had further claimed in his statement that the sexual encounters were rather consensual.

In the first two allegations, one woman claimed that she was raped by Chris Noth in 2004 while the other alleged that he sexually assaulted her in 2016. The third woman (30) reported an alleged sexual assault by Noth when she was 18 and he was 55. The allegations pressed by the women are now being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department. The officials are seeing if a report was filed against the actor or not.

Meanwhile, Chris Noth’s attorney had told the media that the Los Angeles Police Department “never opened an investigation”, adding that neither Noth nor his representatives were contacted by the officials in this matter. Chris Noth has also been dropped by A3 Artists Agency, reportedly. Chris had signed a contract with the talent hunt agency just some three months ago.

