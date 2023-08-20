Vidya Balan did not consider herself 'SEXY' until her role as SILK in 'The Dirty Picture'

Vidya Balan discusses the pressure of body image, sharing her imposter syndrome battle. After 'The Dirty Picture,' she was perceived as 'sexy' over her true self. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

In addition to her impressive acting and performance skills, Vidya Balan emerges as a resolute champion of body positivity. She consistently sheds light on this issue, disclosing the substantial pressure inherent in upholding a specific body image. Recently, she candidly shared her personal struggle with imposter syndrome, adding another layer to her multi-dimensional persona. During an interview, the actor revealed that following her role in 'The Dirty Picture', she was labeled as 'sexy', with audiences showing more affinity towards the character than her real self.

She revealed in the interview, "It happened over time. I was called sexy after I did The Dirty Picture. And the huge commercial success got me so much love. It even got me a National Award. I was being called the female hero and all that. Basically, I was not being Vidya. I was Silk. I was playing a character, and I was okay with it. I am far more comfortable being a character than being myself in public."

She added, "When I am promoting the film, I have fun because I am promoting a character. The moment you make it about me, it makes me a little uncomfortable. So I had just done it without thinking. That translated to me being sexy. And I hadn’t been called sexy until then. Suddenly, there was a new me. I had also met Siddharth at that time. He made me feel great. I started accepting my body because of a combination of factors."

In terms of her professional endeavors, Vidya Balan's most recent appearance was as a detective in the movie 'Neeyat'. This film also signified her comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years.

