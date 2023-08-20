Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding update: Couple to marry on September 25 in Rajasthan; details inside

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in Delhi earlier this year. As per the latest reports, the couple has locked their wedding date and venue; read this

Parineeti Chopra startled everyone by announcing her engagement to political leader Raghav Chadha earlier this year. While the couple's formal wedding preparations have not been revealed, they have been spotted regularly at the airport, travelling to various locales, probably to finalise a site. It has now been disclosed that Parineeti and Raghav are planning to marry next month in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.





Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding date and location

According to the Times of India, Parineeti and Raghav are expected to marry next month on September 25 in a spectacular wedding in Rajasthan. Their friends and relatives will attend the wedding. Despite her continuous duties, Parineeti's wedding preparations have begun. "It will be a grand wedding," a source told the portal. Parineeti is still tight-lipped about the family celebrations. Her staff has already begun planning the specifics and her schedule. In the first week of September, she will begin planning her wedding." Following the wedding, there will reportedly be a lavish banquet in Gurugram.

Speculating about their relationship arose when the couple was spotted together on a dinner outing in Mumbai. Parineeti and Raghav chose not to comment on the rumours until their engagement was confirmed. On May 13, they exchanged rings in a small yet elegant ceremony in Delhi. Close friends and family members, including Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra, attended the occasion. Their Instagram profiles were filled with captivating photographs from their wedding day. Parineeti looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra suit, while Raghav wore a Pawan Sachdeva white achkan. According to rumours, their wedding would occur at The Oberoi Udaivilas, a magnificent castle resort in Udaipur.

On the work front, Parineeti has already completed filming for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, where she will co-star with Diljit Dosanjh. She is now working on The Great Indian Rescue, a survival thriller set to be released in theatres on October 5, 2023. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Ravi Kishan also appear in the film.

