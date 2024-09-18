'Happy birthday my everything...', Nayanthara shares romantic photos with Vignesh Shivan on his birthday; Read

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently captured hearts with a touching birthday celebration shared on social media, showcasing their strong bond. Meanwhile, excitement brews as the sequel to the popular film Mookuthi Amman is announced, with Nayanthara reprising her role and director Sundar C at the helm

    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 10:44 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan often share couple goals on social media, offering fans glimpses into their personal life. Recently, Nayanthara celebrated her husband Vignesh Shivan’s birthday in a heartwarming way by sharing romantic photos that captivated the internet. In the post, Nayanthara referred to Vignesh as her "everything" and expressed her love in a heartfelt message, stating that words couldn't describe her feelings. Fans were quick to respond with affection, with one user noting how lucky the couple was, while another expressed admiration for them.

    In other news, Nayanthara's fans are excited as the makers of Mookuthi Amman have announced a sequel to the 2020 fantasy film. The announcement was made on social media with a poster revealing the title: The Rise of The Divine. The sequel, to be directed by Sundar C, will see Nayanthara reprising her role from the original film. The makers shared the news with a caption welcoming Sundar C to the divine fantasy world of the upcoming film.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra KISSES Nick Jonas as daughter Malti Marie closes her eyes; check adorable pictures [PHOTOS]

    The news has stirred excitement among fans, with many expressing their eagerness for the sequel. While some fans looked forward to seeing Nayanthara back in action, others expressed surprise at RJ Balaji not directing the sequel, given his involvement in the original.

    Mookuthi Amman, a Tamil-language fantasy comedy, was co-directed by RJ Balaji and N. J. Saravanan, marking Balaji’s directorial debut. The film featured Nayanthara alongside Balaji, Urvashi, and Smruthi Venkat, among others. Released on Disney+ Hotstar during Diwali in 2020, the story revolved around a news anchor determined to expose a fake godman.

    The sequel will be produced by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh under Vels Film International, with reports suggesting that the film will have a grand budget and production scale. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates regarding the highly anticipated sequel.

