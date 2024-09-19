Fake CBI officers, fake judge & more: How Mumbai railway official lost Rs 9 lakh by dialing '0' from phone

In a brazen and meticulously planned cyber fraud, a senior railway official from Mumbai fell prey to scammers impersonating Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, losing a staggering Rs 9 lakh. The fraudsters employed a series of elaborate deceptions, convincing the victim that he was embroiled in a money laundering case. The official, who works as the Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (Construction) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), has lodged a complaint at the Colaba police station.

The scam began on September 16, when the 59-year-old railway officer received an unsettling voice message on his mobile phone. The message ominously warned that his number would be blocked within two hours, instructing him to dial ‘0’ for any further queries. Alarmed, the victim followed the prompt, only to be plunged into an intricate web of lies.

Upon dialing, a video call was triggered, and the man on the other side introduced himself as a CBI officer. Without wasting time, the caller accused the victim of being involved in a large-scale money laundering operation. The fraudster claimed that a bank account, linked to a second mobile number allegedly registered in the official's name, was being used for a Rs 5.8 million laundering scam.

Despite the victim’s protests that he had no secondary mobile number, the scammers pressed on. "A mobile number registered in your name has been linked to a bank account involved in the money laundering case. Additionally, there are 247 accounts tied to one Naresh Goyal," the imposter told him, according to police sources, reported Times Of India (TOI).

A 20-hour digital ordeal

The railway officer’s nightmare only deepened as he received another call around 2 pm the same day. Over the next 20 hours, the scammers meticulously extracted personal information, including details of the victim's family, finances, and property. The fraudsters spun an elaborate story, insisting that he would be virtually "produced before a judge" who would determine his fate.

From that point on, the victim was effectively placed under digital house arrest, with the call lasting until 9:30 the next morning. During this time, the fraudsters went to great lengths to maintain the illusion of authenticity. In a chilling turn, they introduced another scammer posing as a judge on the video call, further adding to the official’s distress.

The so-called judge directed the victim to go to his bank and deposit Rs 9 lakh into an account they provided, claiming it was necessary to resolve the charges. Trusting the authenticity of the situation, the railway officer complied.

A Painful Realization

Only after transferring the sum did the victim begin to suspect that he had fallen into a well-orchestrated trap. By then, it was too late—the money was gone, and the fraudsters had disappeared.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the case, with hopes of tracking down the perpetrators. Police officials have urged the public to be vigilant and wary of such scams, which are growing increasingly sophisticated and targeting unsuspecting individuals.

