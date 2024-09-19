Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Street food stall shut down in Kozhikode after 9-year-old falls ill from consuming salted mango

    A 9-year-old girl named Fathima from Vattoli fell ill after consuming salted mango from a food stall at Kozhikode Beach. Following a complaint by her father, Muhammad Ashraf, the Kozhikode Corporation's health department shut down the food stall and launched an investigation.
     

    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

    Kozhikode: A 9-year-old girl from Vattoli experienced discomfort after eating salted mango from a food stall at Kozhikode Beach. The girl was taken to a private hospital for treatment. Following a complaint by her father, the Kozhikode Corporation's health department ordered the closure of the food stall.

    On Tuesday evening, 9-year-old Fathima, daughter of Muhammad Ashraf from Vattoli, experienced discomfort after consuming salted mango from a street stall at Kozhikode Beach. Her lips changed color, and she began vomiting after reaching home. As her condition worsened, she was initially taken to the Vattoli Family Health Center and later admitted to a private hospital for further treatment.

    Based on the complaint filed by Muhammad Ashraf, the Corporation's health department has initiated action. The street stall was temporarily shut down, and food samples from the location have been collected and sent for testing. Corporation officials suggested that the health issue might have been caused by either the increased concentration of the solution used to salt the food or the presence of adulterants. 

    It was also revealed during the investigation that migrant workers, rather than the licensed individual, were operating the stall, which is illegal. The Corporation has stated that further legal action will be taken.

