IND vs BAN 1st Test: Nahid Rana clicks 148.6kph to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 3:06 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

    Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana bowled a peach of a delivery to dismiss India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 1 of the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday (September 19). The right-arm quick clocked 148.6kph to get the better of Jaiswal, who was well set at 56. 

    Rana bowled with good pace, clocking over 145kph on a regular basis and got his first wicket in the 41st over. The right-arm quick, who was into his ninth over of the innings, ran in from over the wicket and dismissed the left-hander with a good length delivery that took a healthy edge and went straight to Shadman Islam at the first slip. 

    Rana, who is playing only his fourth Test, was not only bowling with good pace at Chepauk, but the 21-year-old hit the good lengths on a consistent basis. The 1.90m tall fast bowler was extracting good bounce from the surface, pushing the batsman to their backfoot. Jaiswal lost his wicket while trying the punch the ball on his backfoot. 

    Hasan Mahmud rattled India's top-order taking three quick wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli as India were at 34/3 at one stage. The duo of Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant counter attacked, stitching together a partnership of 62 runs, before the latter departed for 39.

    Pant went after a slightly wide delivery by Mahmud and got caught behind. Jaiswal reached his half-century with KL Rahul at the other end before departing with the score at 144/6. KL Rahul (16) couldn't add more to the scorecard as he departed in the 42nd over. 

