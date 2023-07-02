Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy birthday Margot Robbie: Here are 10 unknown facts about actress

    Margot Robbie is an Australian actress and film producer who has gained international recognition for her roles in various films. She was born on July 2, 1990, in Dalby, Queensland, Australia. Robbie began her acting career in Australian independent films and television series before making her breakthrough in Hollywood

    One of her most notable roles is that of Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe films, starting with "Suicide Squad" in 2016. Her portrayal of the character garnered significant attention and praise from audiences and critics alike. Robbie reprised the role in "Birds of Prey" (2020) and "The Suicide Squad" (2021).On her 33rd birthday, we share 10 facts about her.

    • Margot Robbie's full name is Margot Elise Robbie. She was born on July 2, 1990, in Dalby, Queensland, Australia.
    • Before pursuing acting, Margot Robbie worked in various odd jobs including working at Subway and as a surf shop attendant.
    • Margot Robbie gained international recognition for her breakout role as Naomi Lapaglia in the film "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013), where she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.
    • She is a talented skateboarder and even used her skills in the 2016 film "Suicide Squad," where she played the character Harley Quinn. Robbie performed many of her stunts in the movie, including skateboarding scenes.
    • In addition to acting, Margot Robbie is also a film producer. She started her own production company called LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014.
    • Robbie has received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Tonya Harding in the film "I, Tonya" (2017). Her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.
    • She is a huge fan of tattooing and even gave some of her "Suicide Squad" cast members matching tattoos while on set. She has multiple tattoos herself, including one on her foot that reads "skwad" (a misspelling of "squad").
    • Margot Robbie is passionate about environmental causes. She supports organizations like Greenpeace and has spoken out about climate change and the importance of sustainable living.
    • Robbie is a big fan of Harry Potter. In an interview, she mentioned that she has read all the books multiple times and would love to be cast in a Harry Potter spin-off film if given the opportunity.
    • She is multilingual and speaks fluent French. Robbie learned French during her time in high school and has showcased her language skills in interviews and public appearances.

    We wish her a very happy birthday and hope she keeps inspiring us with her artwork.  

