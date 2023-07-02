Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's London getaway; Couple share adorable selfie on Instagram

Amid their hectic schedules, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have managed to carve out some leisure time in London. Throughout their holiday in London, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been savouring diverse culinary experiences and cherishing their moments together.

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, are currently enjoying a vacation in London. Anushka recently posted a selfie on her official Instagram handle, capturing a lovely moment with her husband.

In a delightful surprise for their fans, Anushka later posted a charming selfie with her husband, captioning it "Full enjway." Virat showcased his new salt and pepper look, appearing dashing in a grey shirt layered over a white t-shirt, complemented by stylish glasses. Anushka looked radiant in a white shirt, showcasing minimal makeup and accessories, with her hair flowing freely.

Despite their busy schedules, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have taken some time off to unwind in London. Anushka, known for her successful acting career, is also relishing her roles as a wife and mother to their daughter, Vamika. While Anushka recently made a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, she has also returned to the film industry after her maternity break.

During their holiday in London, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been indulging in various cuisines and enjoying their time together. Anushka shared pictures of their delicious lunch on Instagram, featuring vegetarian delicacies and a tempting dessert.

