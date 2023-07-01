Disha Patani looks drop-dead gorgeous, sexy in sizzling pink gown; WATCH video here

Disha Patani's daring fashion choices never fail to astonish her admirers. Although she has received largely positive feedback, she has frequently been the target of criticism. She has once more wowed online users with her most recent appearance in a pink cut-out gown.

Disha Patani never misses a chance to get attention for her amazing fashion endeavours. She certainly understands how to catch people's attention with her sense of style, whether she's being spotted in airport cities or on the red carpet. The actress wore a sexy pink gown to a city event last night, showing off her busty assets with a plunging neckline. Netizens weren't happy about it and started mocking the beauty for showing too much skin through her attire. Disha Patani looked stunning as she posed in a bright pink dress with a thigh-high slit, a plunging sweetheart neckline, and a train at the rear on Friday night at an award event in Mumbai. Disha chose to wear pink strapped high heels and few other accessories so that her attire would be the centre of attention.

“She looks gorgeous," one of the fans wrote. Another user called her ‘mermaid’. Several other users dropped fire emojis too.Disha has more than 58 million Instagram followers, demonstrating her enormous popularity with admirers. We appreciate her fitness routines on the site and the frequent glimpses she shares into her opulent yet stylish life. An Instagram user commented, “Har jagah bra pahen kr chali jati he. No sense attention seeker” Another user commented, “Har kapde mein bikini pehen ke aati hai 😒😒” A netizen wrote “Ye jis din suit pehnegi wo ek miracle se km nhi hoga 😂”

This occurs the day after Disha Patani attended the screening of The Night Manager 2 where she reconnected with her Malang co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. The actress was spotted displaying her toned physique at the event, which a Bollywood paparazzo posted on Instagram. She was wearing a body-con top with strappy shoulders and jeans. Her hair was curled in wavy waves by Disha. She furthermore shared a sexy selfie wearing the same attire on Instagram. The actress wore a stunning pink costume to the Grazia Millennial Awards in 2023. Her dress featured a plunging neckline and a voluminous bottom with a side split that reached her thigh.

PROFESSIONAL FRONT: Disha Patani is prepared to star in Yodha, the upcoming action-thriller movie directed by Karan Johar. Disha will co-star in this eagerly awaited film alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. This year's September will see the release of the movie. In addition, Disha Patani will appear in Project K, the much awaited film by Nag Ashwin. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan are all included in this masterpiece.

