    Happy birthday Kartik Aaryan: Actor had once rented flat with 12 boys due to limited finances, read further

    Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan turns a year older today. On his birthday, let us take a look back at the time when he had to share a flat with 12 boys once because he had limited finance. Here's what we know about the same.
     

    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 9:35 AM IST
    Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan may be very successful, but his real-life journey will surely leave you in tears. Did you know that the Dhamaka actor had to share a flat with 12 boys once because he had limited finances?

    The actor, during an interview with Humans of Bombay, had spoken in length about his struggles and on the hardwork that had made him what he was today. The actor came from a small town in Gwalior who was going to study engineering, but destiny had some other plans for him.

    The actor had revealed that when he was in class 9, he had seen Baazigar, and he wanted to know that he also wanted to be on the big screen. He was not sure about how his parents would react. He completed his class 12th at his hometown and had studied further from a college in Mumbai. He had no contacts so he would write keywords like," 'Actor Needed' on Facebook". After reaching Mumbai, his struggles increased as he would travel for 6 hours 3-4 times a week for auditions. He was even rejected from outside the studio because he didn't 'look the part'. 

    The actor had also rented a flat in Andheri with 12 boys due to limited income. He could not even afford a portfolio. He would crop his face out of group photos to send to casting agents. He would also miss college to give auditions and his parents did not know about the same. His struggling days had ended when he had bagged the lead role from Pyaar ka Punchnama. After  2 & a half years of struggle, the actor kissed his dreams. He had continued to stay in the same flat with 12 boys after his third movie. Here's wishing Kartik a very happy birthday. Also read: Ankita Lokhande, Kartik Aaryan, Mahira Sharma and more spotted here today
     

