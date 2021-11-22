Kartik Aaryan birthday special: 7 lesser-known facts about Dhamaka star

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is known for his famous monologues in reel and real life, but now he is known for his skilful acting. On his 30th birthday, let us read about his unknown facts

Today, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 30th birthday. The actor is currently enjoying his latest film Dhamaka's success. Kartik got famous after his hit romantic-comedy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. He won many hearts with his 6-minute monologue in the same film. Today let us talk about 7 of his unknown facts that all his fans should know.

Kartik Aaryan's real name is Kartik Tiwari. He has a degree in biotechnology and studied at D Y Patil College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai.

When he was four, Kartik Aaryan got lost in Delhi’s Karol Bagh market. After searching for more than four hours, the actor was found.

Kartik Aaryan happens to be a good table tennis player and a football player. The actor is also a huge Play Station lover.



During his struggling days, Kartik lived with 12 people in a two-bedroom apartment in Mumbai. Once Kartik Aaryan's auto flipped, and his leg got injured during the shooting of Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Kartik Aaryan has admitted that Akshay Kumar has always inspired him and reportedly dated his Akaash Vaani co-star Nushrat Bharucha.



Kartik Aaryan loves writing. It is said that he penned down fantastic poetry and stories. Kartik is trained in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and also enjoys doing Parkour. Kartik Aaryan is a vegetarian.

