Happy birthday Dharmendra: Did you know he QUIT alcohol for THIS actress?

Dharmendra fondly known as the ‘He Man’ of Bollywood, has always believed in living a simple life. Many of his blockbuster films, such as ‘Sholay’, ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’, and ‘Dharam-Veer’, have broken and made many major records. On his 85th birthday, here is an interesting anecdote about Dharmendra's life where he quit alcohol at the request of an actress.

Dharmendra was quite the Punjabi in the prime of his career and even today. But back then, he was known to drink and party a lot after the pack up. And to hide the odour of alcohol, Dharmendra would resort to eating an onion. Of course, the smell of onion was also equally unbearable. Thus, one day, his co-star asked to him stop drinking alcohol. That day and today, Dharmendra has not touched alcohol, come what may!

On the finale of a dance reality show, Dharmendra appeared as a special guest along with the veteran actress and his co-star in multiple films, Asha Parekh. When the two met after a long time, they obviously had to share some golden memories of their acting days.

Interestingly, the ‘Sholey’ actor revealed that he used to address Asha Parekh as ‘Jubliee Parekh since all her films were a blockbuster. The two did a film together in 1966, called Aaye Din Bahar Ke’. The film was being shot in Darjeeling; Dharmendra said that everyone used to party until late at night after the pack-up.

He said that he used to drink a lot at parties and eat onions in the morning to mask the odour of alcohol. However, Asha Parekh once told him that he smelled of onions, which he hated. Dharmendra then went on to explain to her that he eats onions to mask the odour of alcohol. That is when Asha Parekh asked to not drink, and the ‘he Man’ that he has always been, decided to quit instantly after the episode.

Appreciating him, Asha Parekh said that he was such a man of his words that despite biting cold weather, he did not touch alcohol, only because he had quit it on her behest. Recalling the incident, she said that one of the shots required him to dive in freezing cold water, back-to-back. The shooting team suggested he drink brandy as his body was turning blue due to the cold. However, she warned him that if he drinks, she will leave the sets. Obliging her, Dharmendra did not go back on his words and since then, has not consumed alcohol to date.