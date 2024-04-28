Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth: Actress turns 37; know assets and more

Know details of the South Indian superstar’s earnings, investments, assets, properties and more.

Image credits: Insta

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth

Samantha was born April 28, 1987. Her mother Ninette Prabhu is Malayali and her father Joseph is Telegu. She was raised in Chennai. She has older brothers Jonath and David.

Image credits: Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth

Samantha's per-movie fee is expected to rise by 2024, owing to her box office successes and award wins.

Image credits: Instagram

Film Earnings

To estimate her profits, average her latest releases and factor in her increasing market value.

Image credits: Instagram

Endorsement Deals

Samantha endorses fashion, cosmetics, gadgets, and health foods. Number of endorsements and amount of each contract would reveal her sector revenue.

Image credits: Instagram

Investments

Like many celebrities, Samantha may have bought real estate, stocks, or other businesses. These investments can generate high returns and boost her wealth.

Image credits: Instagram

Personal Ventures

Samantha's net worth would increase if she started a clothing line, production firm, and many start-up.

Image credits: Instagram

Philanthropy

Samantha's philanthropic work may boost her brand value and earnings through public appearances and speaking engagements.

Image credits: Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth

Samantha's net worth is at Rs 97 crores and her monthly income is around Rs 8 crores in 2022.

Image credits: Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth

She earns Rs 10–20 lakhs for Instagram-sponsored partnership posts. She charges Rs 3–5 crores for TV ads.

Image credits: Insta

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth

She has many luxurious automobiles, including a Rs 2.26 crore Land Rover Range Rover and a Rs 1.46 million Porsche Cayman GTS.

Image credits: Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth

She reportedly has a Rs 15 crore Mumbai property and a fashion company, Saaki.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One