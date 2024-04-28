Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth: Actress turns 37; know assets and more

Entertainment
Samantha was born April 28, 1987. Her mother Ninette Prabhu is Malayali and her father Joseph is Telegu. She was raised in Chennai. She has older brothers Jonath and David.
Samantha's per-movie fee is expected to rise by 2024, owing to her box office successes and award wins.
To estimate her profits, average her latest releases and factor in her increasing market value.
Samantha endorses fashion, cosmetics, gadgets, and health foods. Number of endorsements and amount of each contract would reveal her sector revenue.
Like many celebrities, Samantha may have bought real estate, stocks, or other businesses. These investments can generate high returns and boost her wealth.
Samantha's net worth would increase if she started a clothing line, production firm, and many start-up.
Samantha's philanthropic work may boost her brand value and earnings through public appearances and speaking engagements.
Samantha's net worth is at Rs 97 crores and her monthly income is around Rs 8 crores in 2022.
She earns Rs 10–20 lakhs for Instagram-sponsored partnership posts. She charges Rs 3–5 crores for TV ads.
She has many luxurious automobiles, including a Rs 2.26 crore Land Rover Range Rover and a Rs 1.46 million Porsche Cayman GTS.
She reportedly has a Rs 15 crore Mumbai property and a fashion company, Saaki.