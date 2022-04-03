Grammys 2022: Dua Lipa, Jared Leto and more to presenter star-studded ceremony

The Grammys 2022 is set to be an interesting event featuring a variety of performers. K-Pop group BTS is likely to be one of the main attractions of the awards event.

The Grammys 2022 are almost here; today, April 3, the music industry's greatest night will begin with a star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas. Trevor Noah will reprise his role as host of the prestigious music awards, as he did last year. The Recording Academy revealed its nominees in November, and now a list of presenters has been confirmed.

Several famous performers, including Morbius actor Jared Leto, will take the stage to present honours during the thrilling evening for musical artists. Anthony Mackie, another Marvel actor, will also be a presenter during the ceremony. Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Lenny Kravitz, Billy Porter, and Keith Urban, among others, will take the stage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards to present the awards to the big winners.

The Grammys 2022 are set to be an interesting event featuring a variety of performers. The performance of the K-Pop group BTS is likely to be one of the main attractions of the awards event. The band has also received their first Grammy nomination, and fans will be cheering for them to win big.

Billie Eilish, who just won an Oscar alongside her brother Finneas for Best Original Song for the James Bond film No Time To Die, is among the other artists for the evening.

Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X will also perform alongside Jack Harlow during the event. As for the nominations this year, Jon Batiste is leading wth 11 nods followed by Justin Bieber and Doja Cat who have been nominated in 8 categories each.