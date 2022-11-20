Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govinda Naam Mera Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar's comedy thriller to release on Hotstar

    Govinda Naam Mera, jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions, will debut on December 16 only on Disney+ Hotstar.
     

    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 6:20 PM IST

    With a twisted love story, dramatic life, and ultimate chaos, will Govinda be the underdog who emerges through this victorious circle? Disney+ Hotstar released the trailer of this year’s biggest comedy thriller, Govinda Naam Mera, jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions. Presenting Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal in an all-new avatar,  the complete family entertainer has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, the mass entertainer will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 16th December to kickstart the holiday season.

    The comedy-thriller explores the upbeat life of Govind A. Waghmare (Vicky Kaushal), a struggling choreographer, and sends viewers on an exhilarating voyage filled with romance and excitement. The three actors join forces for an unusual love triangle with dramatic turns and twists. He is torn between his love for Suku (Kiara Advani), his lover, and his marriage to Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar).

    Vicky Kaushal, an actor, expressed her excitement at working with Shashank on a lighthearted subject. It pleased me to finally show this movie to my viewers since we put everything we had into making it.  My association with Karan and Dharma has always been special and with Disney+ Hotstar on board, it only gets better!.”

    According to Shashank Khaitan, "I enjoy making movies for family audiences. Because of its roots in humour, romance, and dancing, Govinda Naam Mera is suitable for all ages. The goal was to bring a movie near to the public with Disney+ Hotstar as the Christmas season began, when families frequently watch movies together. The movie will compel a tornado of emotions as you clutch your bellies!

    "The journey of Govinda Naam Mera has been tremendously exciting so far," actor Bhumi Pednekar stated. Since this is a new genre for me, I am both anxious and eager to see what the audience will make of it.

    Actor Kiara Advani, recalling the fun vibe from the set, said, “Govinda Naam Mera is our labor of love. Dharma is home and this film further strengthens my association with them. Suku was an exciting character to take on. I hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it.”

    The upbeat Govinda Waghmare is torn between his controlling wife, his disgruntled mother, and a lover who wants to marry him. Everything is amusing until he learns that he could lose his inheritance—the ancestral bungalow where he currently resides.

    When a modification is made, Govinda Mera Naam takes a drastic turn. The plot of the movie then turns into a sequence of exciting incidents. Nothing in the film is as it seems, and each character has a dark side.

