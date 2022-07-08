Good news for Thalapathy Vijay's fans; Tamil superstar to join Instagram

Tamil star Vijay has more than 3.4 mn and 7.8 mn followers on his official Twitter and Facebook profiles, respectively. Even though both profiles have been verified, Vijay solely uses Twitter.

One of the top South Indian actors, Thalapathy Vijay, has been winning audience's hearts with his outstanding work in each of his films. According to a recent rumour, Thalapathy Vijay will soon make his Instagram debut.

Tamil star Vijay has more than 3.4 mn and 7.8 mn followers on his official Twitter and Facebook profiles, respectively. Even though both profiles have been verified, Vijay solely uses Twitter.

On Instagram, he was missing. The star, though, apparently chose to post on Instagram. Additionally, a page with the actor's name was just made and is now private. Vijay, meanwhile, is anticipated to begin posting on Instagram shortly.

His admirers were thrilled by this news, and they can't wait to check out his Instagram page. On the job front, Vijay has finished 25 years in the movie business. In the movie Naalaiya Theerpu, he made his acting debut. He later worked on several films with his father, SA Chandrasekhar.

He is hard at work filming Varisu, a future Tamil movie that Vamshi Paidpally, Hari, and Ahishor Solomon wrote and directed. It is being produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the name Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Their first on-screen pairing, Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna play major roles in the film. In addition to these two, the movie also features important roles for Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Shaam, Sangeetha, Khushbu, Samyuktha Shamuganathan, and Yogi Babu. Thaman wrote the soundtrack for this film. The production team intends to premiere this movie the next year on Pongal.

Following Varisu, Vijay will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalapathy 67, which is scheduled to hit theatres in April 2023.