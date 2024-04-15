Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Good news for all Mammootty fans; megastar announces his next film 'Turbo' on Vishu

    Malayalam star Mammootty's 'Turbo' will be released in theatres on June 13. Vysakh directs the power-packed action entertainer. Mammootty will essay the role of Turbo Jose in the upcoming film.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 5:31 PM IST

    Malayalam actor Mammootty's forthcoming flick, 'Turbo', will be released internationally on June 13. The film's creators announced on social media on April 14th, Vishu (Malayali New Year). The actor has been on a hot string of successive hits. 'Turbo' is expected to be a high-octane action drama directed by Vysakh.

    Along with the official release date, the filmmakers have shared two new photos of the actor from the film. First, they issued a film poster depicting him seated on a vehicle in a white shirt and dhoti, looking ominous and controlling. The creators also tweeted another shot from the film today, with the tagline "Turbo Jose Arriving on June 13, 2024" and revealing the character's name.

    On April 15, Mammootty tweeted a new poster for 'Turbo', which included the film's release date. The picture has received a lot of attention since its release.


    The image suggests that Mammootty would play Turbo Jose in the next flick. 'Turbo' will be Mammootty and Vysakh's third collaboration, following 'Pokkiri Raja' and its sequel, 'Madhura Raja'.

    Mammootty plays the eponymous character in 'Turbo'. Kannada actor Raj B Shetty, Telugu actor Sunil, and Anjana Jayaprakash from 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum' will play significant parts. The film is produced by Mammootty's own label. The technical group will include cinematographer Vishnu Sarma, editor Shameer Muhammed, and music composer Christo Xavier.

    Mammootty recently appeared in the major role in the Malayalam film Bramayugam this year. Rahul Sadasivan helmed the horror film, which stars the megastar in the lead role. Sidharth Bharathan and Arjun Ashokan also play crucial parts. The film is based on parts of Kerala mythology, as well as legendary creatures and religious secrets that are deeply rooted in the local culture. The film also dared to innovate by shooting in black and white, and it became a major success on the big screen.

    In his debut, Deeno Dennis wrote and directed the elegant action thriller Bazooka, where the actor will lead. Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony, Gayathri Iyer, Neeta Pillai, and a number of other performers play major parts in the film.

     

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 5:49 PM IST
