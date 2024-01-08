Golden Globes 2024 Winners List: Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan, Robert Downey Jr. wins big for Oppenheimer

Golden Globe Awards 2024: From best motion picture (drama), to best motion picture (musical or comedy), to best television series, best director to best screenplay; here's the winners

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' emerged as the most nominated film for this years Golden Globe awards. It has been nominated in total of 10 categories including the prestigious Best Picture (musical or comedy). This makes it the second-most nominated movie in the 81- year old history of the award show. Similarly Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' has a nomination in a total of 8 categories making it second-most nominated movie this year. It has been nominated in the prestigious Best Motion Picture (Drama) category.

The Full Nomination List for Best Motion Picture (Drama) category:

'Anatomy of a Fall' directed by Justine Triet is a courtroom drama. It is a courtroom drama where a writer has to prove herself innocent in the murder of her husband.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' is an epic American crime drama directed by the celebrated Martin Scorsese, starring Leonardo Di Caprio, Robert Di Niro amongst others.

'Maestro' is a biographical film on the life of composer Leonard Bernstein. Directed by Bradley Cooper and starring Carey Mulligan alongside Cooper hilself.

'Oppenheimer' directed by Christopher Nolan, starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. has been a mega hit and has won critical praises already.

'Past Lives' directed by Celine Song is the story of two childhood friends whose bond severs because their parents relocate from South Korea and twenty years later they re-unite as they nurture the concepts of love and destiny.

'The Zone of Interest' directed by Jonathan Glazer is the story of a commander from Auschwitz who tries to build his dream family life with his wife in a garden house next to the camp.

Here's a list of the winners of the 81st Golden Globe Awards (updating live)

Best Film (Drama):

Best Film (Musical/comedy):

Best Director( Motion Picture): Christopher Nolan wins best director at the 81st Golden Globe for 'Oppenheimer'.

Best Actress (Drama):

Best Actor- Motion Picture- (Drama): Cillian Murphy won the coveted award for his adept portrayal of Robert J. Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan directorial 'Oppenheimer'.

Best Female Actor- Motion Picture- (Drama):

Best Female Actor- Motion Picture- (Musical/comedy): Emma Stone wins the award for 'Poor Things'.

Best Actor (Musical/comedy):

Best Supporting Female (Motion Picture): Da'Vine Joy Randolph for her role in Alexander Payne directed 'The Holdovers'.

Best Supporting Male (Motion Picture)- Robert Downey Jr. for playing Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Congratulations to Robert Downey Jr. for taking home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Male - Motion Picture! 🏆 We loved your performance in Oppenheimer!



Watch the #GoldenGlobes LIVE right now on @CBS and @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/i7jJlCPFfs

Best Supporting Female Actor (Television)- Elizabeth Debicki for her portrayal of Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Best Supporting Male Actor (Television)- Matthew Macfadyen for his role as Tom Wambsgans in the show 'Succession'.

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture): Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for 'Anatomy of a Fall'.

Best Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Ali Wong for her performance in 'Beef'

Best Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Steven Yeun bags the award for his role in 'Beef'.

Best Television Male Actor (Musical/Comedy) series: Jeremy Allen White bags the award for the hit TV show 'The Bear'.

Best Television Female Actor (Musical/Comedy) series: Ayo Edebiri bags the award for her portrayal of the young sous chef Sydney Adamu in 'The Bear'.

Best Non-English Language Film: 'Anatomy of a Fall' directed by Justine Triet bags the 81st Golden Globes in the category.

Best Television Male Actor - Drama Series: Kieran Culkin wins the Golden Globes in this category for his role in 'Succession'.

Best Score Motion Picture- Ludwig Göransson bags the coveted award for 'Oppenheimer'.

Best Song- Motion Picture- 'What was I Made for?'- 'Barbie' Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell wins the award.

Best Television Female Actor - Drama Series:

Best Animated Feature Film:

Best Original Score:

Best Original Song:

Best Series (Drama):

Best Series (Musical/comedy):

Best Limited/anthology Series or TV Film: