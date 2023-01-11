Golden Globe Awards 2023 Live Updates: House of the Dragon wins Best TV Series Drama

7:06 AM IST:

It's time for one of cinema's most important award shows. Films from all across the world will compete for the coveted Golden Globe. This year's award presentation is a bit more exciting for fans of Indian film because RRR has got two nominations. "RRR" actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, as well as director SS Rajamouli, made a dramatic entrance on the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globes on Wednesday, hoping to strike gold at the first ceremony of the Hollywood award season. The blockbuster Telugu film has received two Golden Globe nominations: 'best picture-non English' and 'best original song-motion picture'.