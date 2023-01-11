Golden Globe Awards 2023 Live Updates: House of the Dragon wins Best TV Series Drama

9:53 AM IST
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Steven Spielberg's The Fablemans wins Best Motion Picture (Drama).
9:50 AM IST
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Banshees of Inisherin wins Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.
9:43 AM IST
Best TV Series Drama
HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon wins Best TV Series Drama.
9:42 AM IST
Best Actor (Drama Series)
Kevin Costner wins the Golden Globe for Best Actor - Television Series, Drama Yellowstone.
9:29 AM IST
Cecil B. DeMille award goes to Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille award. The star shared his mantra for success:
1) pay your taxes,
2) mind your business and
3) keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f*cking mouth.
Eddie Murphy shares three pieces of advice for up-and-comers in the industry:— Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023
1) Pay your taxes.
2) Mind your business.
3) Keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f---ing mouth.https://t.co/YDe7QBg9R9 pic.twitter.com/1iH3iHGBiz
9:20 AM IST
Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
The White Lotus wins for its second season.
9:19 AM IST
Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Evan Peters wins for Dahmer: Monster-The Jeffery Dahmer Story
9:05 AM IST
Best Supporting Actress Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge wins for The White Lotus.
Jennifer Coolidge is chaos and perfection. And I like how she used her acceptance speech to tell Mike White she’s mad he killed her character off #WhiteLotus. #GoldenGlobes2023 #GoldenGlobes #jennifercoolidge pic.twitter.com/T97ZB0qUlw— Reshma Gopaldas (@reshingbull) January 11, 2023
8:59 AM IST
Best Supporting Actor Limited Series
Paul Walter Hauser Black Bird wins the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie.
8:55 AM IST
MM Keeravani in tears as Naatu Naatu wins best song (VIDEO)
Apart from RRR’s Naatu Naatu, other nominees in the Best Original Song category included Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The winner for Best Song - Motion Picture is @mmkeeravaani for their song "Naatu Naatu" featured in @RRRMovie! Congratulations! 🎥✨🎵 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ENCUQEtns3— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
8:46 AM IST
Best Director
Steven Spielberg wins for The Fablemans
A huge congratulations to Steven Spielberg on his WIN for Best Director - Motion Picture for @thefabelmans! ✨🎬 ✨ #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/mb5W7gy3zi— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
8:43 AM IST
Best Screenplay
Martin McDonagh wins the award for The Banshees of Inisherin.
8:40 AM IST
Best Picture in Non-English Language award
Spanish film Argentina wins Best Picture in Non-English Language award, RRR fails to bag the honour
8:35 AM IST
Best Actress - Motion Picture, Drama
Cate Blanchett wins the Golden Globe for Best Actress - Motion Picture, Drama.
8:19 AM IST
Ryan Murphy gets Carol Burnett Award
Ryan Murphy honoured with Carol Burnett Award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards
8:15 AM IST
Best Supporting Actress - Television Series, Musical-Comedy or Drama
Julia Garner wins for Ozark.
8:10 AM IST
Best Actress - Television Series, Drama
Zendaya wins the Golden Globe for Euphoria.
8:03 AM IST
AR Rahman and celebs congratulate Team 'RRR'
Nimrat Kaur wishes Team RRR “Massive congratulations to Team @RRRMovie on winning Best Original Song at the #GoldenGlobes2023!!! BRAVO and God speed @mmkeeravaani Sir and his team!!!! #GoldenGlobes #RRR,” Nimrat wrote in her message.
Incredible ..Paradigm shift🔥👍😊👌🏻 Congrats Keeravani Garu 💜from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team! https://t.co/4IoNe1FSLP— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 11, 2023
Naatu Naatu song got golden globe award !— YSR (@ysathishreddy) January 11, 2023
First ever Indian song to get the award!!
Congratulations 👏 @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @mmkeeravaani #NatuNatu #GoldenGlobe #RRRforOscars #RRR pic.twitter.com/73JstHw52H
7:58 AM IST
Best Actor Drama
Austin Butler wins for Elvis.
7:57 AM IST
Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio wins Best Motion Picture: Animated. “Animation is cinema,” he said in his speech.
Our Golden Globe WINNER for Best Picture - Animated is @pinocchiomovie! Congratulations! ✨🎥 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Sqa2CkIWO6— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
7:52 AM IST
Telugu star Chiranjeevi Tweets on RRR's win
Chiranjeevi calls it,"Phenomenal, Historic Achievement"
What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! 👏👏👏👏— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023
Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!🙏
Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !!
India is proud of you! 🎉🎉 #NaatuNaatu 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/gl7QjMkJtZ
7:49 AM IST
RRR's MM Keeravani poses with his Golden Globe Best Song Award
7:46 AM IST
Angela Bassett dedicates win to late Chadwick Boseman
Angela Bassett pays tribute to her late co-star Chadwick Boseman, she said, "We embarked on this journey together, we mourned, we loved, we healed and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman."
Angela Bassett pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman as she accepts her #GoldenGlobe. https://t.co/IpBnF0ZqEp pic.twitter.com/KyCNjl0j7t— Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023
7:43 AM IST
Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)
Michelle Yeoh wins for Everything Everywhere All At Once.
7:42 AM IST
Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)
Colin Farrell wins for Banshees of Inisherin.
7:34 AM IST
Best Actress - Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson wins Best Actress - Television Series, Musical or Comedy for Abbott Elementary.
7:33 AM IST
Best Actor - Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White wins for The Bear.
7:31 AM IST
RRR team at the event celebrate for 'Naatu Naatu'
MM Keeravani wins Best Original Song for RRR's Naatu Naatu
And the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD FOR BEST ORIGINAL SONG Goes to #NaatuNaatu #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 #RRRMovie— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 11, 2023
pic.twitter.com/CGnzbRfEPk
7:26 AM IST
Best Original Song
RRR's Naatu Naatu wins. It beats the likes of Taylor Swift and Rihanna in the category.
The winner for Best Song - Motion Picture is @mmkeeravaani for their song "Naatu Naatu" featured in @rrrmovie! Congratulations! 🎥✨🎵 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ePaXzJ1AoL— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
7:24 AM IST
Best Original Score Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz wins for Babylon
7:22 AM IST
Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series
Tyler James Williams wins the Golden Globe
🏆 Tyler James Williams, you're a Golden Globe WINNER for Best Supporting Actor - Television Series for your role in @abbottelemabc. Congratulations! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/oAF9ERlzX0— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
7:20 AM IST
Andrew Garfield looks handsome as he arrives at the event
Hollywood star Andrew Garfield walked the red carpet in a basic yet beautiful Mustard tuxedo, the 39-year-old left no stone untouched for this grandiose occasion.
7:17 AM IST
Best Actress in Supporting Role
Angela Bassett wins the Golden Globe for her role as Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
7:15 AM IST
Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Award
Ke Huy Quan wins his first Golden Globe for Everything Everywhere All At Once.
7:11 AM IST
Jr NTR in black suit, SS Rajamouli, and Ram Charan arrive at the award event in traditional attire, exclaiming, 'Here we RRR!!'
RRR star Ram Charan shares photo, saying “THE #RRR FAMILY! On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes,” Ram Charan wrote about this picture of Team RRR.
7:08 AM IST
80th Golden Globe Awards: List of TOP nominations
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) presents the awards to recognise the finest in cinema and television in the United States. M M Keeravani, composer of RRR, Julia Garner (Ozark), Adam Scott (Severance), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Austin Butler (Elvis), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Zendaya (Euphoria), and Emma D'Arcy are among the 41 first-time nominees ("House of the Dragon").
Read THIS: Golden Globe 2023 LIVE streaming: Where to watch in India; check out the complete nominations list
7:06 AM IST
About Golden Globe 2023
It's time for one of cinema's most important award shows. Films from all across the world will compete for the coveted Golden Globe. This year's award presentation is a bit more exciting for fans of Indian film because RRR has got two nominations. "RRR" actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, as well as director SS Rajamouli, made a dramatic entrance on the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globes on Wednesday, hoping to strike gold at the first ceremony of the Hollywood award season. The blockbuster Telugu film has received two Golden Globe nominations: 'best picture-non English' and 'best original song-motion picture'.
