Golden Globe Awards 2023 Live Updates: House of the Dragon wins Best TV Series Drama

Jan 11, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Live Updates: Will SS Rajamouli, RRR win tonight?

Live coverage of the Golden Globes 2023: There is more Indian presence than ever before at today's event. The Indian film won its first award as "RRR" song Naatu Naatu composed by MM Keeravaaniwin the award for the 'best original song–motion picture'. Yes, It is a proud moment for all Indians. However, the film lost to Argentina 1985 in the Best picture–non-English category.

9:53 AM IST

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Steven Spielberg's The Fablemans wins Best Motion Picture (Drama). 

9:50 AM IST

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Banshees of Inisherin wins Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

 

9:43 AM IST

Best TV Series Drama

HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon wins Best TV Series Drama.

9:42 AM IST

Best Actor (Drama Series)

Kevin Costner wins the Golden Globe for Best Actor - Television Series, Drama Yellowstone.

9:29 AM IST

Cecil B. DeMille award goes to Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille award. The star shared his mantra for success:
1) pay your taxes,
2) mind your business and
3) keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f*cking mouth.

9:20 AM IST

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

The White Lotus wins for its second season. 

9:19 AM IST

Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Evan Peters wins for Dahmer: Monster-The Jeffery Dahmer Story

9:05 AM IST

Best Supporting Actress Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge wins for The White Lotus. 

8:59 AM IST

Best Supporting Actor Limited Series

Paul Walter Hauser Black Bird wins the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie.

8:55 AM IST

MM Keeravani in tears as Naatu Naatu wins best song (VIDEO)

Apart from RRR’s Naatu Naatu, other nominees in the Best Original Song category included Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. 

8:46 AM IST

Best Director

Steven Spielberg wins for The Fablemans

8:43 AM IST

Best Screenplay

Martin McDonagh wins the award for The Banshees of Inisherin.

8:40 AM IST

Best Picture in Non-English Language award

Spanish film Argentina wins Best Picture in Non-English Language award, RRR fails to bag the honour

 

8:35 AM IST

Best Actress - Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett wins the Golden Globe for Best Actress - Motion Picture, Drama.

8:19 AM IST

Ryan Murphy gets Carol Burnett Award

Ryan Murphy honoured with Carol Burnett Award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards
 

8:15 AM IST

Best Supporting Actress - Television Series, Musical-Comedy or Drama

Julia Garner wins for Ozark.

8:10 AM IST

Best Actress - Television Series, Drama

Zendaya wins the Golden Globe for Euphoria.

8:03 AM IST

AR Rahman and celebs congratulate Team 'RRR'

Nimrat Kaur wishes Team RRR “Massive congratulations to Team @RRRMovie on winning Best Original Song at the #GoldenGlobes2023!!! BRAVO and God speed @mmkeeravaani Sir and his team!!!! #GoldenGlobes #RRR,” Nimrat wrote in her message.

7:58 AM IST

Best Actor Drama

Austin Butler wins for Elvis.

7:57 AM IST

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio wins Best Motion Picture: Animated. “Animation is cinema,” he said in his speech.

7:52 AM IST

Telugu star Chiranjeevi Tweets on RRR's win

Chiranjeevi calls it,"Phenomenal, Historic Achievement"

7:49 AM IST

RRR's MM Keeravani poses with his Golden Globe Best Song Award

7:46 AM IST

Angela Bassett dedicates win to late Chadwick Boseman

Angela Bassett pays tribute to her late co-star Chadwick Boseman, she said, "We embarked on this journey together, we mourned, we loved, we healed and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman."

7:43 AM IST

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

Michelle Yeoh wins for Everything Everywhere All At Once. 

7:42 AM IST

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Colin Farrell wins for Banshees of Inisherin.

7:34 AM IST

Best Actress - Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson wins Best Actress - Television Series, Musical or Comedy for Abbott Elementary.

7:33 AM IST

Best Actor - Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White wins for The Bear.

7:31 AM IST

RRR team at the event celebrate for 'Naatu Naatu'

MM Keeravani wins Best Original Song for RRR's Naatu Naatu

7:26 AM IST

Best Original Song

RRR's Naatu Naatu wins. It beats the likes of Taylor Swift and Rihanna in the category.

7:24 AM IST

Best Original Score Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz wins for Babylon

7:22 AM IST

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Tyler James Williams wins the Golden Globe

7:20 AM IST

Andrew Garfield looks handsome as he arrives at the event

Hollywood star Andrew Garfield walked the red carpet in a basic yet beautiful Mustard tuxedo, the 39-year-old left no stone untouched for this grandiose occasion.

7:17 AM IST

Best Actress in Supporting Role

Angela Bassett wins the Golden Globe for her role as Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Angela Bassett wins the Golden Globe for her act of Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

7:15 AM IST

Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Award

Ke Huy Quan wins his first Golden Globe for Everything Everywhere All At Once.  

7:11 AM IST

Jr NTR in black suit, SS Rajamouli, and Ram Charan arrive at the award event in traditional attire, exclaiming, 'Here we RRR!!'

RRR star Ram Charan shares photo, saying “THE #RRR FAMILY! On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes,” Ram Charan wrote about this picture of Team RRR.

7:08 AM IST

80th Golden Globe Awards: List of TOP nominations

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) presents the awards to recognise the finest in cinema and television in the United States. M M Keeravani, composer of RRR, Julia Garner (Ozark), Adam Scott (Severance), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Austin Butler (Elvis), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Zendaya (Euphoria), and Emma D'Arcy are among the 41 first-time nominees ("House of the Dragon").

7:06 AM IST

About Golden Globe 2023

It's time for one of cinema's most important award shows. Films from all across the world will compete for the coveted Golden Globe. This year's award presentation is a bit more exciting for fans of Indian film because RRR has got two nominations. "RRR" actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, as well as director SS Rajamouli, made a dramatic entrance on the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globes on Wednesday, hoping to strike gold at the first ceremony of the Hollywood award season. The blockbuster Telugu film has received two Golden Globe nominations: 'best picture-non English' and 'best original song-motion picture'.

