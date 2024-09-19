Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Go to Kolkata....', Arijit Singh REFUSES to sing Kolkata protest anthem 'Aar Kobe', at UK concert - WATCH

    Arijit Singh recently made headlines during his UK concert tour when he responded to a fan's request to sing 'Aar Kobe,' a protest anthem. The singer, emphasizing that concerts are for music, urged the fan to join protests in Kolkata instead and quickly resumed his performance

    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 9:54 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 9:53 AM IST

    During his ongoing tour in the UK, Arijit Singh appeared visibly irritated when a fan requested him to sing "Aar Kobe," a song that has become associated with protests against the Kolkata rape case. In a video circulating from one of his recent concerts, Arijit was seen addressing the fan's request, explaining that a concert was not the appropriate place for such a song. He suggested that if the fan was interested in protests, they should visit Kolkata and join the ongoing movements there.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by R A H U L (@rahul__roy983)

    Arijit reminded the fan that the audience had come to enjoy his music, not to engage in protests. He emphasized that concerts are meant for music, not activism. He further added that there were many Bengalis present who could join the protests back in Kolkata, but at that moment, he was focused on performing. After addressing the situation, he seamlessly transitioned into singing "Ramta Jogi" from Taal.

    This incident followed another unusual moment from a prior concert when a fan placed food on stage while Arijit was performing the title track from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Arijit noticed the gesture and politely removed the food, passing it to his security team. He apologized to the fan, explaining that the stage, for him, symbolized a temple, and he couldn’t allow food to be placed there.

    In addition to these moments, Arijit recently hosted renowned international singer Ed Sheeran at one of his shows. The duo performed Ed’s popular hit "Perfect" together. Videos from the concert went viral, and Arijit later posted photos from the event, thanking Ed Sheeran for sharing the stage with him.

