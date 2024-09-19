Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virender Sehwag to Brian Lara-Top 5 batsmen with multiple triple centuries in test cricket history

    Scoring a triple century in Test cricket is no easy feat, but some players have achieved this remarkable milestone. Moreover, some cricketers have accomplished this feat more than once. Let's take a look at these exceptional batsmen… 

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 12:24 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

    Sehwag scored two triple centuries in Test cricket

    Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag's bat was a force to be reckoned with in both ODI and Test cricket. He scored 2 magnificent triple-centuries in Test cricket. His first triple century came against Pakistan, followed by another against South Africa. Virender Sehwag scored 8586 runs in 104 Test matches at an average of 49.34. His highest score was 319 runs. He scored a total of 23 centuries and 32 half-centuries in Test matches.  

    article_image2

    Brian Lara's record of 400 runs not out

    Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara also scored a triple century twice in Test cricket. He scored both triple centuries against England. Lara's record of 400 runs not out remains unbroken to this day. He scored 11953 runs in 131 Test matches at an average of 52.88.  

    article_image3

    Don Bradman scored two triple centuries against England

    Australian former cricketer Don Bradman holds the record of scoring 2 triple centuries in Test cricket. He scored both triple centuries against England. Don Bradman scored 6996 runs in 52 Test matches at an average of 99.94. He scored a total of 29 Test centuries, with 334 runs being his highest score. He has a total of 6996 runs in Test matches. Don Bradman played 52 Test matches from 1928 to 1948. 

    article_image4

    Chris Gayle in Cricket

    Former West Indies opener Chris Gayle scored two triple centuries in Test cricket with his aggressive batting. Gayle scored these two triple centuries against South Africa and Sri Lanka. He scored 7214 runs in 103 Test matches at an average of 42.18. His highest score was 333 runs.

    article_image5

    Karun Nair has also scored a triple century

    Indian batsman Karun Nair has also scored a triple century in Test cricket. Nair played this brilliant innings against England. He has scored 374 runs in 6 Test matches at an average of 62.33. 303 not out is his best score. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sourav Ganguly files cyberbullying complaint against YouTuber; police launch investigation AJR

    Sourav Ganguly files cyberbullying complaint against YouTuber; police launch investigation

    cricket IND vs BAN 1st Test: Top-order collapses; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant steady the ship scr

    IND vs BAN 1st Test: Top-order collapses; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant steady the ship

    cricket India vs Bangladesh: Top Order Collapses Against Bangladesh in First Test scr

    India vs Bangladesh: India's top order collapses in Chennai Test

    football UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City, Inter Milan play goalless draw; PSG edge past Girona scr

    UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City, Inter Milan play goalless draw; PSG edge past Girona

    Ricky Ponting appointed Head Coach of Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 after parting ways with Delhi Capitals snt

    Ricky Ponting appointed Head Coach of Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 after parting ways with Delhi Capitals

    Recent Stories

    Bloating: Understanding its broader impact beyond simple digestive discomfort NTI

    Bloating: Understanding its broader impact beyond simple digestive discomfort

    Sourav Ganguly files cyberbullying complaint against YouTuber; police launch investigation AJR

    Sourav Ganguly files cyberbullying complaint against YouTuber; police launch investigation

    Nusrat Jahan shares breath-taking vacation pictures; laughs her heart out in happy yellow colours [PHOTOS] ATG

    Nusrat Jahan shares breath-taking vacation pictures; laughs her heart out in happy yellow colours [PHOTOS]

    Kolkata rape and murder case: Bengali Actor Ritwick Chakraborty slams comparison of Jr doctors to terrorists RBA

    Kolkata rape and murder case: Bengali Actor Ritwick Chakraborty slams comparison of Jr doctors to terrorists

    Hate is not the answer US lawmaker Tom Suozzi highlights namaste's value to decry BAPS Temple vandalism in NY (WATCH) snt

    'Hate is not the answer': US lawmaker highlights namaste's value to decry BAPS Temple vandalism in NY (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon