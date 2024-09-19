Virender Sehwag to Brian Lara-Top 5 batsmen with multiple triple centuries in test cricket history

Scoring a triple century in Test cricket is no easy feat, but some players have achieved this remarkable milestone. Moreover, some cricketers have accomplished this feat more than once. Let's take a look at these exceptional batsmen…

Sehwag scored two triple centuries in Test cricket

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag's bat was a force to be reckoned with in both ODI and Test cricket. He scored 2 magnificent triple-centuries in Test cricket. His first triple century came against Pakistan, followed by another against South Africa. Virender Sehwag scored 8586 runs in 104 Test matches at an average of 49.34. His highest score was 319 runs. He scored a total of 23 centuries and 32 half-centuries in Test matches.

Brian Lara's record of 400 runs not out

Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara also scored a triple century twice in Test cricket. He scored both triple centuries against England. Lara's record of 400 runs not out remains unbroken to this day. He scored 11953 runs in 131 Test matches at an average of 52.88.

Don Bradman scored two triple centuries against England

Australian former cricketer Don Bradman holds the record of scoring 2 triple centuries in Test cricket. He scored both triple centuries against England. Don Bradman scored 6996 runs in 52 Test matches at an average of 99.94. He scored a total of 29 Test centuries, with 334 runs being his highest score. He has a total of 6996 runs in Test matches. Don Bradman played 52 Test matches from 1928 to 1948.

Chris Gayle in Cricket

Former West Indies opener Chris Gayle scored two triple centuries in Test cricket with his aggressive batting. Gayle scored these two triple centuries against South Africa and Sri Lanka. He scored 7214 runs in 103 Test matches at an average of 42.18. His highest score was 333 runs.

Karun Nair has also scored a triple century

Indian batsman Karun Nair has also scored a triple century in Test cricket. Nair played this brilliant innings against England. He has scored 374 runs in 6 Test matches at an average of 62.33. 303 not out is his best score.

Latest Videos