    Ganpath: Tiger Shroff grooves with Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor to latest song 'Hum Aaye Hain'; WATCH

    Tiger Shroff's dance rehearsal video for 'Hum Aaye Hain' surprises fans as Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan join in, creating a sensational dance collaboration with nods to iconic tracks.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 3:37 PM IST

    The excitement surrounding Pooja Entertainment's highly anticipated film 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' continues to intensify as the release date draws nearer. Starring the dynamic duo of young talents, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, the movie has been generating significant buzz since its thrilling teaser was unveiled. Adding to the fervor, the film's creators recently launched the chart-topping track, 'Hum Aaye Hain,' which has captivated audiences with its catchy hookstep, now a trending sensation. In a recent twist that took fans by surprise, Tiger Shroff shared a sneak peek of the trailer video for this sensational track.

    Tiger Shroff delighted fans by posting a dance rehearsal video featuring himself, showcasing his preparation for 'Hum Aaye Hain.' However, the real treat for viewers came when they discovered that Bollywood superstars Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan joined Tiger Shroff in a pulsating dance collaboration. Witnessing these three remarkable talents groove together was a momentous spectacle, as they not only conquered 'Hum Aaye Hain' but also paid homage to iconic tracks from Shahid and Varun's respective films.

    'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' continues to surprise and enthrall audiences with each passing day. The film has generated immense anticipation and excitement, promising to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience that meets international standards. Presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co., the film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. Mark your calendars, as this cinematic spectacle is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 3:37 PM IST
