    Vikrant Massey’s wife Sheetal Thakur looks as pretty as ever with her Baby Bump; Says, ‘Mama in Making’

    Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur have recently announced their pregnancy news and now we can see a beautiful picture of Sheetal Thakur, flaunting her baby Bump.

    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 3:17 PM IST

    Broken But Beautiful season 1 & 2 starrer Vikrant Massey & his wife Sheetal Thakur have recently shared their pregnancy news, on September 24, 2023, on Instagram with the caption ‘New Beginnings’ & ‘We’re Expecting! Baby Coming 2024’. Their fans, including bollywood celebs, couldn’t stop congratulating the couple. Their comments were filled with immense love & blessings, from their fans & well - wishers. 

     

    Now, the beautiful Mama - to - be shared a lovely picture on her Instagram account, on Friday, flaunting her baby bump at the sea - shore. In the picture, she looks pretty in that white dress & can be seen adorably handling her baby bump at the beautiful beach & pleasant skylines in the background. Also, she added a second slide on the post, which is a poem by Nikki Tajiri which says, ‘Pregnancy was a new perspective That loving myself was loving another That’s the Truth Pregnancy or not’ & added a caption saying ‘Mama in Making’.
    Again, the comment box was filled with blessings & love. On Sheetal Thakur’s adorable post, Gauahar Khan commented ’So happy for you’ with a red heart, Zara Khan commented with a white heart & evil eye emoji.

    ALSO READ: '12th Fail' trailer OUT: Vikrant Massey starrer to release on THIS date

    Vikrant Massey’s upcoming Projects:
    Haseena Dilruba actor will next be seen in Phir Aayi Haseena Dilruba, Sector 36, 12th Fail & Blackout.
     

    ALSO READ: The Year of Vikrant Massey: A Balance of Stardom and New Beginnings

     

