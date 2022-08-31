Ganesh Chaturthi: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans give tribute to late actor with Appu idols with Ganpati

Creative idol creators and admirers made a creative approach to honour the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar during Ganesh Chaturthi by creating well-executed busts of him.

This year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bangalore served as a chance to honour Puneeth Rajkumar, one of the best performers in the Kannada cinema industry. In October 2021, the revered actor passed away.

However, according to daily, idol-makers and admirers devised a brilliant method to honour him during Ganesh Chaturthi by creating expertly crafted statues of the late actor. Before the auspicious ceremonies, many Bangalore city residents visited their neighbourhood marketplaces and bought a bust of the Appu (2002) actor and Ganpati idols.

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities this year begin today and last until September 9. According to idol producers, after the late actor's untimely passing last year, demand for his idols rose as a mark of respect for the great artist. An idol builder from the city told BangaloreMirror that they have been in the idol-making industry for generations and that they make an effort to add some innovation to the idols' looks each year.

He said this was one of the primary causes for which Kargil War heroes and Ganpati idols were created during the conflict. He said more admirers demanded Puneeth Rajkumar idols during this year's festivities. According to the demand, he said, the sales have also been quite good.

In critically praised films like Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Maurya (2004), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), and others, Puneeth Rajkumar played leading roles. The actor's passing startled the nation because he had no known medical issues. More than 40,000 followers attended the Anna Santharpane, or 11th-day feast that his family hosted in Bengaluru.

The festivities for Ganesh Chaturthi, popularly known as Ganesh Visarjan, were in full flow as municipal officials made precautions for a safe immersion. While this was happening, there was a flurry of activity in Bengaluru as people shopped for last-minute Ganpati celebrations. Customers also purchased a considerable number of Bappa idols in addition to the bust of the Appu actor.