    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here's list of rules one should adhere to while performing Ganpati puja

    Ganapati Sthapana and Ganapati Puja are performed on Ganesha Chaturthi at the Madhyahna hour of the day, which is the best time for Ganesha Puja according to Vedic astrology.

    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    The Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins on Wednesday, and devotees have already started preparing for Ganesh puja. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to commemorate Lord Ganesha's birthday. Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival during which Lord Ganesha is said to arrive on Earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers his blessings on the people.

    Lord Ganesh is known as Vighnaharta, who eliminates all obstacles and bestower blessings to his devotees. An idol of Lord Ganesha is brought to homes on the first day of this auspicious occasion and worshipped for ten days. People prepare for the Ganesh Visharjan on the 11th day. Puja and praying to deities are considered auspicious and essential to any Hindu festival. Here are some rules to keep in remember when performing Ganesh Puja.

    Here's an entire list of rules to remember while performing Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Puja:

    1) According to custom, Devotees can bring Ganpati home for 1.5 days, three days, seven days, or ten days.

    2) Lord Ganesha can be worshipped on August 31 from 11:05 am to 1:38 pm; Ravi's Yoga, which is beneficial to performing auspicious work, is from 5:58 am to 12:12 am on this day.

    3) As Lord Ganesha is considered a guest, everything, including food, water, and prasad, should be offered to him before anyone else in the family.

    4) Before performing aarti, recite Prana Pratishtha mantras, light a ghee diya, and offer Lord Ganesha Modak. Make sattvic food for the Lord Ganesha, offer it to the idol first, and then consume it.

    5) Devotees should avoid consuming garlic and onions following Ganpati Sthapna.

    6) Puja must be performed wholeheartedly and with good intentions. Do not get into any disagreements or fights at home.

    7) Do not immerse Lord Ganesha without performing aarti, puja, and bhog for him.

    8) Try not to delay Ganpati Sthapana and continue to observe the muhurat.

    9) Do not close the house's main door while installing or immersing the idol.

    10) During the 10-day festival, avoid eating meat and consuming alcohol.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
