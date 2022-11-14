Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's why 'One Kiss' sensation Dua Lipa will not perform at opening ceremony

British sensational singer Dua Lipa has ruled out performing at the opening ceremony of the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022, with just a week left for the showpiece event to get underway.

After Liverpool supporters made her song "One Kiss" their unofficial anthem, the British singer began to be associated with football.

Before The Reds and Real Madrid faced off in the 2018 Champions League final, Lipa sang the single, which quickly became a fan favourite at Anfield.

The 27-year-old won't be serenading the fans in Qatar later this month, despite claims to the contrary.

In a post on Instagram, Lipa categorically rejected the idea of playing at the 2022 World Cup. The singing sensation claimed that because of Qatar's violations of human rights, she had turned down all offers to sing at the 2022 World Cup.

The nation has frequently come under fire for how it treats migrant workers who contributed to the construction of this year's tournament's stadiums and other infrastructure.

In addition, homosexuality is strictly prohibited in Qatar, and those who identify as LGTBQ+ there run the possibility of receiving the death penalty.

"There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar," Lipa wrote on her Instagram story. "I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform.

"I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup," the British singer added.

The first World Cup match for Gareth Southgate's England team is against Iran on Monday in Qatar, followed by games against Wales and the USA.

