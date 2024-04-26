Lok Sabha polls 2024: Brides, grooms turn voters in Karnataka’s Kodagu-Chikkamagaluru, Maharashtra’s Amravati

The Lok Sabha Elections in Udupi Chikmagalur witnessed heartwarming acts of civic duty: bride-to-be Soumya and groom Teerthesh cast their votes in Karnataka before their weddings. Meanwhile, senior citizens in Chikkamagaluru queued early to vote, emphasizing the solemnity of the occasion. In Maharashtra's Amravati, a groom prioritized voting before his wedding.

The voting process for the Lok Sabha Elections phase 2, in Karnataka's Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency has been bustling since the crack of dawn in the Chikkamagaluru district. From senior citizens brimming with enthusiasm to extraordinary acts of civic duty, the polling stations have witnessed exemplary incidents throughout the day.

In Kundur village of Mudigere taluk, Chikkamagaluru district, a heartwarming scene unfolded as a young bride-to-be, Soumya, adorned in bridal attire, made her way to the polling booth before her wedding ceremony. With her heart set on fulfilling her civic responsibility, Soumya cast her first vote at booth number 86, alongside 11 members of her family.

In Kodagu, another heartening instance unfolded as a young groom named Teerthesh, from Kadagadalu village in Madikeri taluk, made a stop at the polling station before his wedding. Dressed in wedding attire, Teerthesh fulfilled his duty as a citizen before embarking on his marital journey, setting a remarkable example of civic responsibility.

Meanwhile, senior citizens in Chikkamagaluru district showcased unwavering dedication as they queued up at polling stations as early as seven in the morning. Among them was 80-year-old woman Kannamma, a vegetable and flower trader, who expressed the solemnity of the occasion by stating, "I don't know whether I will be there for the next election or not, but voting is a sacred act and I have done our duty."

Similarly, in Maharashtra's Amravati area, the spirit of democracy was embodied by a groom adorned in traditional sherwani attire, who prioritized casting his vote before heading to his wedding ceremony. As India embraces the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls, these stories serve as a poignant reminder of the diverse tapestry of individuals who actively participate in the 'festival of democracy.'