    FIFA World Cup: Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar Cheer for Argentina with Manushi Chhillar and Nikhil Kamath

    Bollywood actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar watched Argentina vs. the Netherlands during the FIFA World Cup with Manushi Chhillar and her rumoured beau Nikhil Kamath.
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

    The FIFA World Cup 2022 has become a popular destination for Bollywood celebs to watch their favourite teams compete. Mouni Roy, who has been attending matches with her husband Suraj Nambiar regularly, caught up with the alleged pair Manushi Chhillar and businessman Nikhil Kamath. They were all rooting for Lionel Messi's Argentina.

    Argentina faced off against Virgil Van Dijk's Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup on Friday. Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar were in attendance, and the actress uploaded many videos and photographs from the quarter-final match on her Instagram stories. 

    Mouni Roy's Instagram story

    However, one of the images received the most attention. It starred Mouni, Suraj, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, and her rumoured lover Nikhil Kamath. Mouni captioned the photo, "Vamosssss Argentina (Let's Go Argentina)," expressing her enthusiasm for Lionel Messi's squad.

    The picture, Mouni and Suraj wearing Argentina jerseys, while Manushi looked stunning in a white jumpsuit. On the other hand, Nikhil was in a black t-shirt and jeans. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

    Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar shared a sparkling photo of herself with the football stadium and a lively crowd in the background on her Instagram account. "What a night and what a match!!" she captioned it. #fifa #worldcup2022 #argentinavsnetherlands." There were no photos of her with her rumoured beau Nikhil Kamath.


    According to the Hindustan Times, Manushi has been dating Nikhil Kamath for quite some time. Also, the rumoured pair enjoys travelling and was allegedly sighted in Rishikesh, Uttrakhand on one of their trips. "The two have been going fairly strong," a source revealed. They've even shared a house. Manushi is currently concentrating on her Bollywood profession; hence she does not want to discuss her love life since it may detract from her focus. Their friends and family are familiar with one other, and the 

    Who is Nikhil Kamath? 
    Nikhil Kamath is a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur best known for co-founding Zerodha, a trading platform and institutional brokerage business in India.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2022, 10:06 AM IST
