Let's rob like Indians do: Rana Daggubati on Money Heist Indian remake

When it comes to content, the world often looks up to Korean films and series, however, the Indian content is also coming at par. There have been many films and OTT originals that made a mark for themselves, proving time and again that India has no dearth of content.

However, there has always remained a comparison between the Indian content and Hollywood or Korean content. Sort of addressing this, SonyLIV organised a ‘Creators’ Round Table recently in Mumbai on the topic - ‘Taking Indian Content to a Global platform’. The discussion was a part of the OTT’s second-anniversary celebrations of the revamp, which was attended by Rana Daggubati, Hansal Mehta, Nikkhil Advani, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Danish Khan and Sameer Nair, and moderated by Rajeev Masand.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Daggubati stressed how India does not have a dearth of content, but it is the cultural approach that will take India on a global front. Talking about whether or not India decides to make a Money Heist and how, the 'Virata Parvam' actor said, “If it is Money Heist, let us rob the way Indians will do. It will still be our culture and ethic that will make that worth it.

Rana Daggubati, whose production house has produced several projects for SonyLIV including ‘Case files of Hemanth Rao’ which is in its pre-production phase at the moment, also highlighted the greatness of Indian stories and mythologies.

“Indian is a land of stories with greatest of mythologies written. They have been written at such scales that they can put even Game of Thrones to shame,” he said, further adding, “There will be two to three directions that will automatically take us on a higher (global) level. It is our culture that we are representing.”

A similar opinion was voiced by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani who said that it is the conviction that will take India globally. Stressing the need to focus on more local stories, he said, “With the conviction and narrative of a story, it is the power of storytelling that will take us globally. The moment we try to make what the West is doing; we are falling into a trap!”

“I often have had this conversation where I am told that we can’t make like West. But then I say, they can’t make a Scam (1992)! They don’t have those kinds of stories that we have,” said Nikkhil Advani, firmly stressing how “we should take pride in our stories and tell them with conviction”.

The filmmaker has at least two projects with SonyLIV coming up -- his directorial ‘Freedom at Midnight’ and Abhay Pannu’s ‘Rocket Boys 2’ which has been created by Advani. Meanwhile, apart from these two originals, SonyLIV recently announced a list of originals that will be released on its platform including Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scam 1993: The Telgi Stoy’, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s ‘Faadu’ and Huma Qureshi-starrer ‘Maharani 2’.