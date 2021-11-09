  • Facebook
    Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol to be a part of Jee Le Zaraa? [READ DETAILS]

    Will Jee Le Zaraa see the cast of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara fame? Here's what we know about the same. The stellar cast of the film will include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif.

    Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol to be a part of Jee Le Zaraa? [READ DETAILS]
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 6:45 PM IST
    This year, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar had announced that his next directorial venture would be a road trip movie named Jee Le Zaraa. The stellar cast of the film will include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The film will be releasing in 2022. Farhan had announced the same on the day his movie Dil Chahta Hai had completed 20 years. And now reports are doing roundabouts that the stellar cast of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol would be making a cameo in the movie, which is yet to be made.

    The reports further said that Farhan was trying to make the idea of merging the characters of ZNMD into JLZ. It will be interesting to see how it will be merged. It is also being reported that the film may release in 2023 and has been written by Farhan, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar. 

    Talking about the movie, Farhan had once said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that the films should be made on women. Whether it was drama, comedy or thriller, there needs to be a balance in a creative industry. Whether one sees the male perspective or the female perspective, the construction of the two needs to be different. He also said that it was essential to see the world through the eyes of women, especially in today's culture. We need to embrace the same as it is suitable for society. Also read: Farhan Akhtar drops poster of Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' on his birth anniversary; check out

    Akhtar had also said that the plan to get the movie into production would happen next year. He is happy to see the response to the announcement of the film. He also had said that there was a space for women going out and doing their bit. Are you excited to watch Jee Le Zara? Also read: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to star in Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 6:45 PM IST
