Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar to marry in March? Here's what we know

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend, VJ Shibani Dandekar, said 'I DO' in March. The couple might be the first few Bollywood couples to get married in 2022. The actor and Shibani Dandekar started dating in 2018, and, within a few months, they made their relationship Instagram official.



Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have decided to have a low-key summer wedding. Just a few close friends and family as the COVID 19 cases in Maharashtra rise day by day.



According to reports, they might get married in a five-star hotel in Mumbai or a house garden, just like actress Dia Mirza did for her marriage with lots of flowers and colours.



A close source told an entertainment website that Farhan and Shibani are in love and want to get married in front of their loved ones. The couple doesn't wish hullaballoo about their marriage, so now they are attempting to keep it as close-knit as possible.



We also learned that Shibani and Farhan had zeroed their wedding outfit. The couple will be wearing Sabyasachi outfits in pastel shades for their wedding day.



Talking about Farhan Akhtar's work front announced that his next directorial venture would be a road trip movie named Jee Le Zaraa. The film will feature actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The film will be released in 2022. Farhan had announced the same on the day his movie Dil Chahta Hai had completed 20 years. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to star in Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa