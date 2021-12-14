Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer: Fans unhappy with Johnny Depp’s removal; here is how they reacted

Fans of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series and are not happy with the removal of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp from the third part of the film. The trailer of the third part of the series has been released, and this is how the netizens reacted to it.

The makers of the third part of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series – ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ has been released. However, more than the film, the talks that are being held online, after watching the trailer, are about actor Johnny Depp who was dropped from the film.

Johnny Depp played the role of Grindelwald in the first two parts of the film but was removed from the third part of the movie. He has been replaced by actor Mads Mikkelsen. This was after the actor was accused of abusing Amber Heard through their marriage from 2017 to 2020, the legal case for which will not undergo trial till the next year.

Amber Heard accused the ‘Pirates of the Arabian’ actor of “domestic violence”, which the actor has claimed to be a "choreographed hoax”. He also sought permission to appeal the verdict in order to present fresh evidence against the accusation laid on him.

Soon after the accusation of domestic violence by him made rounds in the media, Warner Bros, the makers of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film dropped him from the third part of the series. In fact, not just the third part, but Johnny Depp was removed from the entire franchise.

Johnny Depp’s and the film’s fans kept wondering about the actor’s return to the film, even though there has been no official word from Warner Bros on it. However, what is known is that Johnny Depp has been dropped from the franchise as a whole.

The disappointed fans have taken on social media to write about the absence of Johnny Depp from the movie, also demanding his return to the franchise. The fans wrote how they miss watching Johnny Depp as Grindelwald, even though they have no hate for actor Mads Mikkelsen who was roped in to play Johnny Depp’s character. Meanwhile, the film is expected to release next year, on April 8.

