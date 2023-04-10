Fans roast Karan Johar's 'retaliation' on 'launch' of 'talentless nepos;' know more

In yet another new viral thread on Reddit, fans have brutally trolled and roasted the bollywood producer Karan Johar's comeback on being slammed for destroying the careers of these Bollywood divas. Read on.

A new thread has gone viral on the social media platform Reddit. In the VIRAL Reddit thread, cinema lovers and fans united forces. The fandom and netizens decided to give it back to the father of nepotism and bollywood producer Karan Johar for his bad Hindi poem and whiny retaliation as he is facing a lot of ire and flak for wanting to destroy Deepika, Anushka, and Priyanka Chopra's career.

Days after being indirectly called out by Priyanka Chopra for damaging her Bollywood career, a video of an old press conference where he confessed to wanting to completely butcher Anushka Sharma’s career when his best friend and noted producer Aditya Chopra had signed her as the leading lady for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008 went viral which shook the social media and internet. Karan Johar is receiving ire and flak for the last few days due to the same.

Karan Johar broke his silence recently in the viral video where he confessed about wanting to ruin Anushka Sharma's career. A user shared Karan Johar Instagram story in the viral Reddit thread and gave it a title that read this, "Karan’s retaliation .. launch of 40 more nepo kids ?."

Here is how fans have roasted KJo for being a petty whining bitch on Instagram and also gave him a strong reality check with their brutal comments.

"Lol! Is this guy for real? I mean. He keeps launching talentless nepos, making derogatory remarks about people's looks, fashion, English, etc, and has the audacity to whine on social media. It is high time he stops acting like a mean li'l bitch," a fan said. "KJo is a drama queen. He wants attention, I knew from the start. After destroying the careers of promising artists, maybe Karma is catching upto him, but not enough. Because, He is writing this while wearing his balenciaga jacket and those oversized sunglasses, sitting in a sea-facing penthouse, sipping on Martinis. He probably just had a slight discomfort that people are hot on DP, PC, Anushka, and not his prodigy/ nepo babies, Alia or Ananya. Also, this is cringe. Kjo stop," a fan slammed Karan.

