Vishu 2025: Flashlights and firecrackers, celebrating Vishu padakkam through the ages

Read Full Gallery

The sound of crackling firecrackers, smoky silhouettes of children running with sparklers, and wide-eyed excitement under a starlit sky — Vishu Padakkam (fireworks) is an essential thread in the festive fabric of Kerala’s New Year celebration. This year, Vishu will be celebrated on April 14.



Vishu, the Malayalam New Year, is celebrated not just with early morning Vishukkani darshan and the joy of Kaineettam, but also with something that lights up the night — Vishu Padakkam. As dusk falls, homes across Kerala come alive with crackling firecrackers, glowing sparklers, and the laughter of children running through the courtyard. For many Malayalis, especially those growing up in the 80s and 90s, Vishu Padakkam was more than tradition — it was pure magic. This piece captures the nostalgia of those festive nights, where the smell of burnt crackers mixed with blooming jasmine, and families gathered together outside, waiting for the first spark to fly.

Spark from the past

There was a time when Vishu wasn’t complete without a stash of “ola padakkam” — simple leaf-wrapped firecrackers that would pop with a bang. Children would spend hours drying them in the sun days before Vishu, guarding them like treasure. The excitement built up as evening approached. Fathers would light the first cracker, then step back as kids lit sparklers and flowerpots with trembling hands and wide smiles. For many, this was their first lesson in bravery — facing the flash and bang with a pounding heart.

The flashlight era

In recent years, changing regulations and safety concerns have dimmed the scale of firework celebrations. But children continue to celebrate in their own way — using mobile phone flashlights, LED glow sticks, and safe, eco-friendly lights to keep the sparkle of Vishu alive. For apartment kids in urban Kerala, Vishu night now often involves balcony light shows, or watching reels of older Padakkam celebrations, building a digital bridge to the past.

Why it matters

Vishu Padakkam is more than noise and light — it's a celebration of courage, community, and childhood wonder. Even as times change and the crackle of crackers fades, the memories live on — in old photos, in laughter-filled recollections, and now, in the glow of a smartphone flashlight.

Latest Videos