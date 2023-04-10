Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar for being 'elite nepo mafia'; Here's what she said

Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar, yet again on social media, calling him an elite nepo mafia, which is totally unmissable. Kangana Ranaut slamming Karan Johar is always seen as gold and amusing by netizens and fans.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar proudly calls himself the flag bearer of nepotism. We all know how Karan Johar always faces trolls and wrath for being the father of nepotism in the industry. Ardent fans also called him out for giving talentless stars like Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and many others. Kangana Ranaut proudly gave him this title in KWK (Koffee With Karan), in 2017 as the flag bearer of nepotism.

Days after being indirectly called out by Priyanka Chopra for damaging her Bollywood career, a video of an old press conference where he confessed to wanting to completely butcher Anushka Sharma’s career when his best friend and noted producer Aditya Chopra had signed her as the leading lady for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008 went viral which shook the social media and internet. Karan Johar is receiving ire and flak for the last few days due to the same. Karan Johar broke his silence recently in the viral video where he confessed about wanting to ruin Anushka Sharma's career. His reaction irked Kangana, who has recently slammed him again via her scathing reply on her Instagram story.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut takes sly dig at Karan Johar's old confession clip; calls him 'Chacha Chaudhary'

Now, amid many celebs who reacted to this old viral clip of his confession, which shook the internet, and are opening up on the dark side of dirty bollywood nepo politics, the globally renowned and nuanced star Kangana Ranaut has finally broken the silence and given her reaction on Karan's cryptic Instagram story poem.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Thalaivii actress shared an explosive reply to his poem. Kangana's response to Karan's Hindi poem was sarcastic and witty. She wrote, "Ek waqt that jab Chacha Chaudhary elite nepo mafia ke saath milke mujhe national television pe bully and insult karta tha because I could not speak proper English. Aaj inki Hindi dekh ke ye khayal aaya, abhi toh sirf tumhari Hindi sudhari hai, Aage aage dekho hota hai kya."

ALSO READ: Did Karan Johar want to 'kill' Anushka Sharma's career? Old video of shocking admission goes viral