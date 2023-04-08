Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Most toxic person': Fans roast Karan Johar for 'insulting' Deepika Padukone in old viral clip

    Ardent cinema lovers and film fanatics have called out Karan Johar for trying to bully and insult Deepika Padukone in this old viral clip that has shaken social media and the internet.

    'Most toxic person': Fans roast Karan Johar for 'insulting' Deepika Padukone in old viral clip vma
    We all know that Deepika Padukone has been ruling on hearts of fans and audiences with nuanced performances in films like Piku, Chhapaak, Padmaavat, Pathaan, Cocktail, Race 2, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and so on. Deepika Padukone is a big name in Bollywood today. She is representing the Indian cinema and Hindi films industry globally on the world map.

    This unseen and tea-invoking incident caught the attention of Reddit fans. It resulted in netizens and social media users slamming and roasting the bollywood producer Karan Johar for trying to insult Deepika Padukone on Koffee With Karan alongside Priyanka Chopra.

    ALSO READ: 'Mean girl vibes': Reddit fans blast Deepika Padukone for being 'bitchy' to Katrina Kaif; see VIRAL comments

    In the clip, Karan Johar asks Deepika about feeling bad that he called her a non-performer in her earlier work, and Deepika being frank, said that she did not feel bad about it. The topic changes to the infamous RK tattoo of Deepika Padukone. Karan asked Deepika, 'What happened to your tattoo?' On this thing, Deepika said, "It is still there, Karan." Karan Johar, insulting Deepika brutally, says, "Now who, Rajeev Khandelwal, will have to date you." Deepika then asks Priyanka, "Can I slap him, please ?." Priyanka added, "Somebody must." Karan Johar, also known for being brutal and gossipy aunt of Bollywood, added, "Does K become an S at some point? I am just wondering."

    This clip has gone viral on the social media platform Reddit where many fans have slammed KJo for insulting Deepika Padukone in this old clip from Koffee With Karan. Here is how fans have given Karan Johar a reality check.

    Karan being karan for 69 seconds straight
    by u/mirage_in_water in BollyBlindsNGossip

    "It was actually so mean. In next season, he told Anushka that Dp said she considered them to be on friendly terms. Then, all three of them (mostly Anushka and Karan, Katrina is not a bully like them) laughed at her together. Karan keeps making fun of her. Now people will come to me saying she deserves it all because of her aggressive pr. As if these guys do not have it. Anushka Sharma pr released an article throning her as the queen of Twitter while defaming Dp, saying she is hated lot there. Yet nobody talks about it. Everybody needs some pr to survive. Dp is at the stage where she does not need to care about them. I am glad she did not go to kwk last season and hope that, she continues not to go," a fan said. "This snake kjo is the most toxic vile person out there. Only ppl like srk, kajol, can shut him up in a second!," another fan slammed Karan. "Now, even Deepika gives him karara jawab. He has become a joke, and everyone knows it, so everyone gives it back to him. Even Mira Kapoor gave him a taste of his own medicine. Because the internet people now know general consensus, which is that Karan Johar is dumb and he's been cosplaying as Regina George far too long," another fan slammed Karan.

    ALSO READ: Fans roast Shah Rukh Khan for being 'cheap' and 'toxic' with wife Gauri Khan

