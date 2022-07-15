It's confirmed! Katrina Kaif is pregnant; formal announcement on this day

Ahead of her birthday on Saturday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal jetted off from Mumbai on Friday. The two were papped at the Mumbai airport; amidst this, a source has confirmed that Katrina and Vicky will soon be becoming parents, an announcement of which is likely to be made soon.

(Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

For days, speculation has been rife that actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child together. The rumours have been doing the rounds for a long time, especially since Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on social media recently.

While everyone's waiting to hear an official word from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, a source close to the 'Phone Bhoot' actor has confirmed the news to Asianet Newsable.

According to the source, Katrina Kaif is pregnant, the official announcement of which will be made soon. "It is confirmed that Katrina Kaif is pregnant. She and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child together," the source said.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Khuda Haafiz 2 actor Vidyut Jammwal debunks myths around no-carb diets

So, when will Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal be announcing their pregnancy? To this, the source said, "There are high chances that the news about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy will be shared by the couple on Kat’s birthday. Katrina will be celebrating her 39th birthday on Saturday, July 16, and that is when the couple will most likely be sharing the good news with their fans."

Katrina Kaif, who is usually active on social media, has barely been using it lately. In fact, since the time she tested positive for Covid-19, after Karan Johar's birthday bash, she hardly made any public appearances at all. Since then, fans and followers of Katrina have been speculating about her pregnancy. However, it now looks like they may not have to wait for long to hear about the news.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif shares Phone Bhoot’s new motion poster; check out

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal jetted off from the city on Friday morning. The two were seen at the airport as they took off to some destination to bring in Katrina’s birthday.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’, the motion poster of which was released on Friday. In this, she will be seen alongside actors Ishan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from ‘Phone Bhoot’, Katrina also has Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan, Merry Xmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in her kitty.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. The two had a grand fort wedding in Ranthambore, which was held over a period of three days and was attended by their families and close friends. They recently completed seven months of their marriage on July 9.