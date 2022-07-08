Exclusive: Khuda Hafiz 2 actor Vidyut Jammwal debunks myths around no-carb diets

When it comes to losing weight, there are many fad diets available on the net that people, unfortunately, prefer to follow. Among these, there are also people who believe that completely cutting down on carbohydrate consumption will help them achieve their weight-loss goals. And if you are one of those, know that you are doing no good but rather harmful to your body.

‘Khuda Hafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha’ actor Vidyut Jammwal is of the opinion that one must not exclude carbohydrates from their diet. In an exclusive conversation with Asianet Newsable, Vidyut talks about no-carb diets, fitness and more.

(Image: Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram)

Vidyut Jammwal is one actor that everyone follows for fitness inspiration. He makes even the most difficult stunt look doable, and that is how he has gone on to become the Hindi film industry’s one of the most loved action heroes of all time. Vidyut’s fitness is what helps in achieving even the impossible, including sitting topless and meditating while being covered in snow.

Ask him for a fitness tip or two, and Vidyut Jammwal says, “I genuinely believe that every cell in your body has divine intelligence, meaning if you listen to yourself, you don’t need to take fitness tips from anyone. For instance, if your brain tells you that it feels like having chips or sweets, then eat it, but that doesn’t mean you fill your stomach with it. You will realise that if you start listening to your body, you will eventually start having control over your cravings.”

Vidyut Jammwal also spoke about how many people opt for cutting down on their carbs intake completely. Debunking the myth that it helps your body, he says, “I meet a lot of bodybuilders; they all say that they have stopped eating carbohydrates. Carbs, in fact, are food for the brain. If you have stopped eating carbs then your brain will not only function less but at the same time, you will be more irritable and angrier.”

“I see a lot of people who try to be fit; but fitness is not only physical, it is more to do with the mind also. So, when you deprive yourself of all these things, you will be stressed, will have anxiety, nervousness, etc.”

Vidyut Jammwal continues to say further: “I think people should eat whatever their mind desires but in limited quantities. It is not like you should eat 10 gulab jamuns. If you are not really hard on yourself, I sincerely believe your body will start doing things that you want it to.”

(Image: Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram)

What is fitness for Vidyut Jammwal? “Fitness is something that is very normal. I see people talking about fitness as if it is something that they do as an asset; it should be a part of your life. It doesn’t necessarily mean going to the gym, fitness can be walking, or doing something that makes your body and mind move.”

Vidyut Jammwal on what got him into fitness: “What got me into fitness is luck, but what kept me into it is that I released it is easier to follow it. It’s not as difficult, as people think it to be. If you want to lose weight, you weight. There are zillions of ways to keep yourself fit but people use only one method for it.”

Will Vidyut Jammwal be doing Man v/s Wild with Bear Grylls? Many actors such as Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh have been seen with Bear Grylls on his famous show ‘Man v/s Wild’. When asked Vidyut if he too would be seen on the show anytime soon, he said, “It is an already existing show; I don’t do things that already exist. If I did, then I wouldn’t have gone in the snow. So, I don’t believe in following a format, but I’d like to do something which enhances people’s minds, their bodies, puts them in situations where they have never been.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vidyut Jammwal-starrer ‘Khuda Hafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha’ hit the theatres on Friday. The sequel to 2020’s ‘Khuda Hafiz’, also directed by Faruk Kabir, co-stars actor Shivaleeka Oberoi.