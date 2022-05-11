Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video

    Actor Yash has been flying high on the access of his last release, Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 2. The actor shared an adorable video of him spending time with his children Ayra and Yatharv.

    KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 11, 2022, 6:56 PM IST

    Sandalwood rocking star Yash's much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 was released on April 14 and was a blockbuster hit all over the world. After the film's release, Yash took a break and was seen spending quality time on a beach with his children Ayra and Yatharv and wife Radhika Pandit.

    Recently, Yash posted a video on his Instagram handle with the caption, "A 'Wild' start to our Wednesday!" It looks like the actor had a lovely Wednesday playing and sharing a fun time with his children. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

    In the video, the Kannada actor is seen playing with his kids. The clip shows Yash sitting with his kids as his son says, "Now I am a big bad wolf and a dinosaur." Watching it Yash enacts as if he is scared.

    Moments later Yash to gets in the mood and say, "Now dad has become a tiger" and starts to make a roaring noise. As he pans the camera towards his son, in no time his son disappears from the spot. Witnessing it Yash starts laughing and says to his daughter that "he ran off”.

    The cute video grabbed his fan's attention and swiftly went viral. Within an hour of its posting online, the video has garnered over 850K likes. Social media users loved the adorable moments of the actor with his kids and responded with heart emojis in the comments section.

    The video proves that Yash is an absolute family man and a dear father to his two children. He often shares pictures and videos of himself with his family. Watch the video.

    Also Read: South Cinema VS Bollywood: These actors from South are more paid than Bollywood actors

    Also Read: KGF Chapter 2 Day 27: Will Yash’s film cross Rs 425 crores in Hindi?

    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 6:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 closing ceremony to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman roped in snt

    IPL 2022 closing ceremony to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; Ranveer, Rahman roped in

    Dinesh Babu ready to offer his 50 flick Kasturi Mahal on May 13 drb

    Dinesh Babu ready to offer his 50 flick Kasturi Mahal on May 13

    Ranveer Singh has this to say to Rocky Bhai Yash after watching KGF Chapter 2 drb

    Ranveer Singh has this to say to ‘Rocky Bhai’ Yash after watching KGF: Chapter 2

    Hilary Duff goes nude for a magazine photoshoot, pics inside drb

    Hilary Duff goes nude for a magazine photoshoot, pics inside

    Cannes 2022 Nayanthara Pooja Hegde Akshay Kumar these stars to walk the red carpet drb

    Cannes 2022: Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Akshay Kumar, these stars to walk the red carpet

    Recent Stories

    Watch Mumbai cop's soulful rendition of 'Sandese Aate Hai' song-tgy

    Watch: Mumbai cop's soulful rendition of ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ song

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan royals-Delhi Capitals, RR vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI and more as playoffs race intensifies-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI and more as playoffs race intensifies

    tennis Italian Open 2022 Rafael Nadal starts bid for 11th title with comfortable win against John Isner fans jubilant snt

    Italian Open 2022: Nadal starts bid for 11th title with comfortable win; fans jubilant

    Postpartum care: Essential tips for healthy recovery of new mother - adt

    Postpartum care: Essential tips for healthy recovery of new mother

    Watch King Cobras fight on a thin branch, leaves netizens terrified-tgy

    Watch: King Cobras fight on a thin branch, leaves netizens terrified

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon