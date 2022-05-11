KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video

Actor Yash has been flying high on the access of his last release, Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 2. The actor shared an adorable video of him spending time with his children Ayra and Yatharv.

Sandalwood rocking star Yash's much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 was released on April 14 and was a blockbuster hit all over the world. After the film's release, Yash took a break and was seen spending quality time on a beach with his children Ayra and Yatharv and wife Radhika Pandit.

Recently, Yash posted a video on his Instagram handle with the caption, "A 'Wild' start to our Wednesday!" It looks like the actor had a lovely Wednesday playing and sharing a fun time with his children.

In the video, the Kannada actor is seen playing with his kids. The clip shows Yash sitting with his kids as his son says, "Now I am a big bad wolf and a dinosaur." Watching it Yash enacts as if he is scared.

Moments later Yash to gets in the mood and say, "Now dad has become a tiger" and starts to make a roaring noise. As he pans the camera towards his son, in no time his son disappears from the spot. Witnessing it Yash starts laughing and says to his daughter that "he ran off”.

The cute video grabbed his fan's attention and swiftly went viral. Within an hour of its posting online, the video has garnered over 850K likes. Social media users loved the adorable moments of the actor with his kids and responded with heart emojis in the comments section.

The video proves that Yash is an absolute family man and a dear father to his two children. He often shares pictures and videos of himself with his family. Watch the video.

