Exclusive: Arjit Taneja, Samiksha Jaiswal are dating?

Television actors Arjit Taneja and Samiksha Jaiswal, best known for their roles opposite each other in ‘Bahu Begum’ have something up their sleeves. Read on to know what’s cooking between the two.

Television actors and co-stars Arjit Taneja and Samiksha Jaiswal have been posting ‘hearts’ on each other’s Instagram handle lately. A recent post by Arjit on his social media has got us wondering whether the two actors have something brewing between them or not.

Recently, Arjit shared a picture of him with Samiksha on the latter’s birthday on his Instagram handle. He addressed Samiskha as ‘Sukoon’ in his post, tagging her that ended with a ‘miss you’ followed by a kiss emoticon. Samiksha also had a somewhat mushy reply for Arjit, calling him ‘baby’. Arjit’s post, as well as Samiksha’s comment, has earned several hearts by their Instagram family. Samiksha was in her hometown Indore, to celebrate her birthday. In fact, she also posted a picture of two birthday cakes out of which one had “happy birthday love” written on it.

So, to all those fans of Arjit and Samiksha, we have heard a piece of exciting news. According to Asianet Newsable’s reliable source, Arjit and Samiksha are said to be in a relationship with each other, even though neither of them has made it official so far. The source told this reporter, “The two have been dating for some time now; they have been co-stars on a show and are now a couple, off-screen.”

Interestingly, on the same post, actor and former contestant of Bigg Boss, Aly Goni’s reaction adds more to the confirmation. Gony went on commenting on Arjit’s post with a long ‘hmmm’ in regard to the ‘sukoon’. He ended his caption using an ‘aww’ hashtag. Charu Mehra's "Sukoon.. Achaa Achaa", and Diana Khan's 'hearts' and Goni’s comments not only seem to be a little tease for Arjit and Samiksha but also says a lot about the couple’s ‘chemistry.

Arjit and Samiksha have acted together in ‘Bahu Begum’ that aired on Zee TV. Their jodi as ‘Noor – Arzaan’ had gone on to become one of the most loved television jodis. While the reel-jodi was quite a hit, only time will tell as to when the couple will make their relationship official.