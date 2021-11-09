Shruti Haasan’s leather jacket is all you need this winter season; see photos

Talk about fashion and you can’t skip the mention of actor Shruti Haasan. Time and again, Shruti’s style have grabbed our attention for all the right reasons.

The fashionista that she is, Shruti, was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday by the paps, looking nothing less than chic. She perfectly donned the no-makeup look with a slight blush and nude lips.

Seen wearing an all-black outfit with her hair let down, the multi-tasker actor and singer Shruti has shown us in ways more than one as you can never go wrong with picking just black. This look of Shruti has gone down as one of our most favourite airport looks in recent times.

The black leather jacket that she wore with the sleeves pulled up grabbed our attention the most. As the winter season has already knocked on the doors, this leather jacket look of Shruti has got her us wanting to take our jackets as well. The pleated skirt and crop top add more glam factor to her look, showing us how plain can always be beautiful and chic at the same time.

Ditching high heels, Shruti opted for comfort when it came to picking her footwear. The actor wore comfortable black sports shoes that matched perfectly with her leather jacket attire. Her black shades and mask also added to the look.